Tori and Taylor Thompson were born and raised in Santa Maria, California, a small town on the central coast. They began their singing career at a very young age, performing at Strawberry festivals, in church, and at pageants.

The Thompson squad rolls up like... 👊🏼👖 #lovemyfam #squadgoals #denimgoals

In May of 2003, Tori and Taylor Thompson decided to audition for American Juniors. The show was broadcast on Fox and only lasted for one season. It was a spinoff series of American Idol, but with younger contestants.

Tori and Taylor auditioned for the show individually and both made it to the live rounds.

Unlike American Idol, the goal of this competition show was not to pick a single winner, but to create a singing group of five contestants.

During the live rounds, Taylor Thompson was the first singer voted into the group, and the second week, her sister Tori joined Taylor in the winning group.

Once the two of them were safe, they were able to make weekly videos instead of practicing for a performance.

The show created the singing group American Juniors, which separated in 2005 due to a lacking in sales. 'Pretty Little Liars' actress Lucy Hale was also a part of the winning group.

Following the separation from the group, Tori and Taylor Thompson went on to focus on their solo careers. In 2006, Tori Thompson successfully auditioned for a part in a segment for Comedy Central's Blue Collar TV with Jeff Foxworthy. She also auditioned for the movie remake of When A Stranger Calls.

A post shared by Taylor Marie Thompson🌻 (@taymthompson) on Oct 2, 2016 at 6:00pm PDT

Despite many auditions, the Thompson sisters took a break from the spotlight for many years. They attended Ernest Righetti High School in Santa Maria, California and performed in Varsity Choir and Madrigals.

In 2011, they took part in a new singing show called The Voice. The sisters were planning on auditioning separately, but at the last minute decided to come together as a group.

They past the blind auditions and landed a spot on Cee Lo Green's team. During the battle rounds, they barely beat out their competitor, Kelsey Rey, and secured a spot in the live show.

They were coached in the series by Cee Lo Green. Unfortunately, on the results episode on June 21, 2011, they were eliminated from the competition after Vicci Martinez received the most votes from viewers and coach Cee Lo Green selected Nakia as the other semi-finalist.

My partner in crime. #sistasista #jammin @tori__dawn

The girls went on to finish high school, and are both graduated from college now. However, the two never stopped singing. Every time they have a family get together or are simply hanging out, they break out the guitar and sing.

They've even performed at local radio stations following their time on the voice.

#Waybackwednesday 👯🎶 @tori__dawn

Currently, Tori is planning on using her Bachelor of Science degree in biology to pursue her passion for marine biology, and Taylor just seems to be enjoying life. There's no saying what the future holds for these two girls but I think we're all excited to see where life takes them. And there's no doubt, they'll always be singers.

