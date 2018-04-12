Tristan Thompson's first public appearance since being outed as a cheater did not go well.

Tristan Thompson returned to basketball last night, making his first public appearance since he was allegedly caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian.
Spoiler alert: it did not go well for him.
According to E! News, Thompson was booed when he was taken off the bench to replace LeBron James during the Caveleir's home game against the Knicks on Wednesday night.
TMZ reported that Thompson was not booed until his face was shown on the screen, but hey, either way— THE DUDE GOT BOOED.
And that's not all. A person in the crowd was seen holding this sign:
Yikes.
The sh*t hit the fan earlier this week when video and photo evidence surfaced showing Tristan cheating on Khloe Kardashian, who happens to be 9-months pregnant with his baby.
Neither Tristan or Khloe have publicly addressed the cheating rumors, but according to Page Six, Kardashian went "ballistic" when found out that her baby daddy has been unfaithful. Khloe is set to give birth any day now.