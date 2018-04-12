Tristan Thompson's first public appearance since being outed as a cheater did not go well.

Tristan Thompson returned to basketball last night, making his first public appearance since he was allegedly caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

Spoiler alert: it did not go well for him.

giphy

According to E! News, Thompson was booed when he was taken off the bench to replace LeBron James during the Caveleir's home game against the Knicks on Wednesday night.

TMZ reported that Thompson was not booed until his face was shown on the screen, but hey, either way— THE DUDE GOT BOOED.

#Cavs fans booed Tristan Thompson when he was shown on screen. He wasn't announced coming off the bench by the PA announcer, either. — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) April 12, 2018

And that's not all. A person in the crowd was seen holding this sign:

@RealTristan13 in case you didn’t see this during the game!! pic.twitter.com/I2GDLM9XMo — Emma Ours (@OursEmma) April 12, 2018

Yikes.

The sh*t hit the fan earlier this week when video and photo evidence surfaced showing Tristan cheating on Khloe Kardashian, who happens to be 9-months pregnant with his baby.