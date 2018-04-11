There's evidence that Tristan Thompson has been cheating on Khloé Kardashian throughout her pregnancy.

There's evidence that Tristan Thompson has been cheating on Khloé Kardashian throughout her pregnancy.
April Lavalle
Apr 11, 2018@11:33 AM
Advertising

Just yesterday, a very pregnant Khloé Kardashian posted this adorable photo of herself with her boyfriend/baby daddy Tristan Thompson to Instagram.

We are ready whenever you are little mama 🦋

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Then the cheating drama surfaced.

According to People, a source has come forward and said that the Cleveland Cavaliers player is a "serial cheater" who has been unfaithful to Khloé throughout her entire pregnancy.

Khloé Kardashian is currently nine months pregnant, and is set to deliver her baby girl any day now. This is Kardashian's first child.

The Daily Mail broke the story of Thompson bringing a mystery woman back to his hotel on Saturday night after being spotted cozying up to her at the PH-D Lounge New York City earlier that evening.

Soon, photos and videos of the woman and Thompson entering the hotel were shared on various websites and social media accounts, including celebrity gossip blog The Shade Room:

TSR STAFF: Myeisha E.! @myeisha.essex ________________________________________ #Roommates, there's more!!!! ________________________________________ So earlier today, video of Tristan at a NYC club leaked and you can see a girl all up in his grill. Well, #Roomies THE TEA RUNNETH OVER!!! We have exclusive footage of the two of them leaving the DAY party (where you saw her all up in his face) together and arriving back to his team HOTEL around 8:30pm on April 7th. He got there wearing a black Supreme jacket, and FOUR hours later, the pair reemerge from the hotel with Tristan changing his outfit for the next event. _______________________________________ Then they hopped into the same SUV and headed to Soho House (for the night party) in the Meatpacking district, which is a member's only club with strict cellphone policy. Then at 5am, they returned to his hotel together AGAIN and he even held the door open for her like a gentleman. _______________________________________ The next day (April 8th), she was seen again leaving the hotel (while Tristan stayed behind in the hotel) around 8pm still wearing her exact same outfit as the night before. Sis even had an overnight bag in hand! 📷: Splash News #TSRExclusive

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The two were also spotted leaving the hotel about four hours later.

Advertising

But the drama didn't end there.

In the wake of the scandal, TMZ uploaded this video from October 7, 2017 of Tristan getting frisky with two women at a hookah lounge outside Washington D.C.

"Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé," a source tells People. "He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork."

History seems to repeating itself for Kardashian, whose first husband Lamar Odom admitted to cheating on the reality star during their relationship.

Advertising

According to People, Khloé is currently Cleveland preparing to give birth to her first child. So far, she has remained silent on all cheating allegations.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc