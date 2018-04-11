There's evidence that Tristan Thompson has been cheating on Khloé Kardashian throughout her pregnancy.

Just yesterday, a very pregnant Khloé Kardashian posted this adorable photo of herself with her boyfriend/baby daddy Tristan Thompson to Instagram.
Then the cheating drama surfaced.
According to People, a source has come forward and said that the Cleveland Cavaliers player is a "serial cheater" who has been unfaithful to Khloé throughout her entire pregnancy.
Khloé Kardashian is currently nine months pregnant, and is set to deliver her baby girl any day now. This is Kardashian's first child.
The Daily Mail broke the story of Thompson bringing a mystery woman back to his hotel on Saturday night after being spotted cozying up to her at the PH-D Lounge New York City earlier that evening.
Soon, photos and videos of the woman and Thompson entering the hotel were shared on various websites and social media accounts, including celebrity gossip blog The Shade Room:
The two were also spotted leaving the hotel about four hours later.
But the drama didn't end there.
In the wake of the scandal, TMZ uploaded this video from October 7, 2017 of Tristan getting frisky with two women at a hookah lounge outside Washington D.C.
"Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé," a source tells People. "He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork."
History seems to repeating itself for Kardashian, whose first husband Lamar Odom admitted to cheating on the reality star during their relationship.
According to People, Khloé is currently Cleveland preparing to give birth to her first child. So far, she has remained silent on all cheating allegations.