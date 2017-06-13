Advertising

Hello, Dollies!

Bette Midler and her daughter Sophie Von Haselberg were twinning on the red carpet at the 71st annual Tony Awards in New York City Sunday night. They really should have checked to see if anyone else was already wearing that face before both showed up to the same event with it. Embarrassing.

Paste, left, pictured with Copy, right. Getty

Bette Midler ended up taking home the Tony Award for 'Best Actress in a Musical' for her role as Dolly Levi in the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! She celebrated the win with a hilarious and very lengthy speech where she refused to be cut off by the music and yelled "shut that crap off!" at the orchestra. She concluded the speech by saying, "Bette Midler for president!"

Sophie and me at the brilliant @Marchesa Fashion Week show yesterday...a total knockout...Thanks, ladies! A post shared by Bette Midler (@bettemidler) on Sep 17, 2015 at 2:37pm PDT

Like her mother, Von Haselberg is an actress. She is most known for her role in Woody Allen's 2015 film Irrational Man. Allen even commented on her resemblance to her mother, saying, "She’s wonderful. She came in with a lot of other women that read and she’s the spitting image of her [mother] and she was just good... I thought she was so good that I combined her part."

Me and my gal @metgala16...she is the greatest! A post shared by Bette Midler (@bettemidler) on May 3, 2016 at 9:47am PDT

Von Haselberg, 30, better hope she ages like her mother, who is 71. Well, either that, or she can just refer her to her plastic surgeon when the time comes. They really do great work.

