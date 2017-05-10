Advertising

Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown was in attendance at Sunday night's MTV Movie and TV awards, where she rocked a white dress with matching white cowboy boots. Pretty cute get-up for a girl of 13. But it seems not everyone thought she looked appropriate. Insider put Brown on the "worst dressed" list, claiming she looked "comfy but lost in a shapeless white dress."

But as the Twitter account @elevenstare (named, presumably, after Brown's Stranger Things character, Eleven) pointed out: She's THIRTEEN. What's she supposed to wear, a bustier and mini skirt?

Millie Bobbie Brown in the "offending" dress. Getty Images

A lot of other people on Twitter agreed.

It's complete BS, but this kind of shit is where you take it too far. — uʍopǝpᴉspn ǝɥʇ uᴉ (@Shaun_Frank) May 9, 2017

Literally same shaped dress, one is "shapeless", one is "seductive". How about we just don't comment on young girls' appearances pic.twitter.com/r1WEBsI4vT — Molls (@mollsissobored) May 9, 2017

What the hell is wrong with people. pic.twitter.com/dGhWaipfti — κεηεδγ (@ChicKestrel17) May 9, 2017

Don't you know if we don't put down woman when their young they'll grow up with confidence and a strong mind, don't want that ://// — The Void Mother™ (@Calaveratron) May 9, 2017

No, you know what it should say? "BEST: 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown looks comfy and so cute in a loose white dress — κεηεδγ (@ChicKestrel17) May 9, 2017

i hate them for trying to sexualize her — céline 孫 (@everlarksunset) May 8, 2017

@ the insider I'm sorry a child's boobs aren't visible enough for you! — Amy Rose (@SushiRollPhan) May 9, 2017

This is how a 13 year should dress — K.⚛️ (@watkimsays) May 9, 2017

this is what i mean when i say people stayyy judging. can't even let a CHILD live her damn life smh pic.twitter.com/BPtJU4KlbQ — demonicmatty⁶⁶⁶ (@satanicfenty) May 9, 2017

She looks bloody gorgeous. What the hell is wrong with these people? — Mambokadzi Ropa 🇿🇼 (@Queen_Ropagrim) May 9, 2017

COMFY is exactly what you should aim for. specially if you’re 13. — Karla Lopez 🍫 (@vivoandando) May 9, 2017

Let's wait until Brown is an adult before we start judging her for her outfit choices, yeah? Or we could just not judge people at all—LOL, just kidding!

