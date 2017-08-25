What is more exciting than a surprise song drop? A surprise subtweet that may just reignite one of the biggest celebrity feuds in the last few years.
Unless you live under some kind of rock, you are probably aware that after a week of teasing creepy snake videos, Taylor Swift finally dropped her new single "Look What You Made Me Do" last night.
Around the same time, Nicki Minaj sent out this tweet:
Now, no one knows if this tweet is directed specifically at Taylor, but given the two artist's histories, people assumed that it was. In case you forgot, back in 2015 Nicki shaded Swift on Twitter after her song "Anaconda" was not nominated for Video of the Year at the VMAs .
That year, Swift's video for "Bad Blood" won the VMA.
Taylor responded by saying, "I’ve done nothing but love & support you. It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot."
Additionally, Nicki was recently featured on Katy Perry‘s song "Swish Swish," which is all about Taylor.
Fast forward to today, and Twitter is speculating that Minaj's lastest tweet is another dig at Swift:
Sure, there may still be some "bad blood" between Nicki and Taylor, and, if nothing else, Taylor loves a good celebrity feud: she has famously fought with Katy Perry, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and others in the past. However, many also argue that this tweet has nothing to do with Taylor at all, and it's actually directed at Kendrick Lamar.
So honestly, who knows what Nicki was trying to say with this tweet, but if it means her releasing a sick diss track, we are totally down for it.