What is more exciting than a surprise song drop? A surprise subtweet that may just reignite one of the biggest celebrity feuds in the last few years.

Unless you live under some kind of rock, you are probably aware that after a week of teasing creepy snake videos, Taylor Swift finally dropped her new single "Look What You Made Me Do" last night.

Around the same time, Nicki Minaj sent out this tweet:

Nigga sit down. Be humble — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) August 25, 2017

Now, no one knows if this tweet is directed specifically at Taylor, but given the two artist's histories, people assumed that it was. In case you forgot, back in 2015 Nicki shaded Swift on Twitter after her song "Anaconda" was not nominated for Video of the Year at the VMAs ​​.

If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

That year, Swift's video for "Bad Blood" won the VMA.

Taylor responded by saying, "I’ve done nothing but love & support you. It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot."

Additionally, Nicki was recently featured on Katy Perry‘s song "Swish Swish," which is all about Taylor.

Fast forward to today, and Twitter is speculating that Minaj's lastest tweet is another dig at Swift:

🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍

🐍

🐍

🐍

🐍ell herrrrr — Chris Longo (@Chris_Longo94) August 25, 2017

Drag her queen. — Pussy Grabs Back (@meiamdrew) August 25, 2017

Sure, there may still be some "bad blood" between Nicki and Taylor, and, if nothing else, Taylor loves a good celebrity feud: she has famously fought with Katy Perry, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and others in the past. However, many also argue that this tweet has nothing to do with Taylor at all, and it's actually directed at Kendrick Lamar.

NICKI MINAJ X KENDRICK LAMAR or REMIX ?? 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ — Jorge🌴 (@_JORGEMINAJ) August 25, 2017

1st of all dis tweet is not a diss to Taylor okay.she's referencin Ken .why she'll tell Tay to be humble when Nicki too clapbacks at haters! pic.twitter.com/OTbOOolut9 — THANKUONIKAMARAJ❤️👑 (@adityabhatt1696) August 25, 2017

You and Kendrick better be next sis ! I need a record by December pic.twitter.com/tXRDUkP2BV — lilNick (@SadeQueenN) August 25, 2017

So honestly, who knows what Nicki was trying to say with this tweet, but if it means her releasing a sick diss track, we are totally down for it.

