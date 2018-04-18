Fans can't figure out what Rihanna is trying to say with this cryptic boob picture.

Rihanna is teasing something with this cryptic picture she posted to Twitter on Tuesday...but what?

Rihanna confused fans with this bizarre picture alongside the equally mysterious caption "didn't they tell u?"

No, Rihanna, they did not. Care to enlighten us?

giphy

The image seems to depict two televisions stacked upon one another; the bottom screen showing only static and the top showing...a butt? Boobs? A peach?

WHAT ARE YOU TRYING TO TELL US, RIRI?

Fans had a hard time making sense of it, but they sure did try:

Me trying to understand this picture pic.twitter.com/A1HEJU2UZf — Jazelle👠 (@JazelleKim) April 17, 2018