In the wake of a deadly terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Fred Rogers' famous "helpers" quote has been circulating around the internet.
Writer Anthony Breznican knows first hand that Mr. Rogers' "gentle soul" was not an act. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Mister Rogers Neighborhood, and perhaps to help us all deal with yet another act of terrorism, Breznican shared a story about the time he met the man himself in a college elevator in a Twitter thread late Monday night.
Breznican recalled a stretch in college when he was having a particularly rough time.
Breznican had grown up watching Mister Roger's Neighborhood, but hadn't seen it in a long time, until he found it on a TV in an empty common room on his college campus.
Imagine Breznican's surprise when just a few days later, he stepped into an elevator with Fred Rogers himself.
If Mr. Rogers asking, "Did you grow up as one of my neighbors?" doesn't make you cry, congratulations on your heart of stone.
Let's continue the story.
That's when Mr. Rogers sat and listened to Breznican talk about his grandfather's death. He even shared stories of his own grandfather, who had passed away decades before.
Breznican ended his thread by describing his reactions when he found out that Mr. Rogers passed away in 2003.
And now we're all crying. DOES ANYONE HAVE A TISSUE?!