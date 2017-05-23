Advertising

In the wake of a deadly terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Fred Rogers' famous "helpers" quote has been circulating around the internet.

A lot of people are sharing this quote after the heartbreak in Manchester. It's also the 50th anniversary of Mr. Roger's Neighborhood. 1/ pic.twitter.com/zDnTrTcJ8v — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

Writer Anthony Breznican knows first hand that Mr. Rogers' "gentle soul" was not an act. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Mister Rogers Neighborhood, and perhaps to help us all deal with yet another act of terrorism, Breznican shared a story about the time he met the man himself in a college elevator in a Twitter thread late Monday night.

Fred Rogers was the real thing. That gentle soul? It was no act. 3/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

Breznican recalled a stretch in college when he was having a particularly rough time.

I was having a hard time. The future seemed dark. I was struggling, lonely, dealing with a lot of broken pieces and not adjusting well. 5/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

Breznican had grown up watching Mister Roger's Neighborhood, but hadn't seen it in a long time, until he found it on a TV in an empty common room on his college campus.

It was easy to feel hopeless. One span was especially bad. Walking out of the dorm, I heard familiar music: 🎶Won't you be my neighbor... 7/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

It feels silly to say - it felt silly then - but I stood mesmerized. His show felt like a cool hand on a hot head. I left feeling better. 9/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

Imagine Breznican's surprise when just a few days later, he stepped into an elevator with Fred Rogers himself.

Days later, I get in the elevator at the paper to ride down to the lobby. The doors open. Mr. Rogers is standing there. For real. 10/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

Almost. 12/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

The doors open, he lets me go out first. I go, but turn around. "Mr. Rogers... I don't mean to bother you. But I wanted to say thanks." 13/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

Opens his arms, lifting his satchel for a hug. "It's good to see you again neighbor." I got to hug Mr. Rogers, y'all! 15/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

If Mr. Rogers asking, "Did you grow up as one of my neighbors?" doesn't make you cry, congratulations on your heart of stone.

Let's continue the story.

As he went out the door, I said (in a kind of rambling gush) that I'd stumbled on the show again recently, when I really needed it. 17/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

This is what set Mr. Rogers apart. No one else would've done this. He goes, "Do you want to tell me what was upsetting you?" 19/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

That's when Mr. Rogers sat and listened to Breznican talk about his grandfather's death. He even shared stories of his own grandfather, who had passed away decades before.

I like to think I didn't go on and on, but pretty soon he was telling me about his grandfather & a boat the old man bought him as a kid. 21/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

He still wished the old man was here. Wished he still had the boat. You'll never stop missing the people you love, Mr. Rogers said. 23/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

He didn't have either now, but he had that work ethic, that knowledge that the old man encouraged with his gift. 25/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

Finally, I said thank you. And apologized if I made him late for an appointment. "Sometimes you're right where you need to be," he said. 27/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

I never saw him again. But that "helper" quote? That's authentic. That's who he was. For real. 29/ pic.twitter.com/VQ6vt6Lr3c — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

Breznican ended his thread by describing his reactions when he found out that Mr. Rogers passed away in 2003.

I was mourning the loss of a neighbor.



31/end — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

And now we're all crying. DOES ANYONE HAVE A TISSUE?!

