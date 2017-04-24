Advertising

On-again/off-again couple Tyga and Kylie Jenner are off-again, for sure this time (although who knows how long they'll stay that way). Kylie was seen at Coachella hanging out with Travis Scott, and now it sure looks like Tyga has a new girlfriend of his own. And she looks…familiar.

Tyga's Back on the Kylie Beat with Look-alike Chick (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/tCXfM8Yyby — TMZ (@TMZ) April 21, 2017

TMZ has some pictures of his new mystery lady, and while she doesn't look exactly like Kylie Jenner, there's a pretty strong resemblance in some ways. They don't have identical faces, but their body types are similar, as well as their medium length hair and fondness for tight jeans and crop tops. She could be Kylie, maybe just from far away and behind.

Advertising

According to TMZ, Tyga and his new maybe-girlfriend had dinner Thursday night at WeHo's Serafina Sunset, and along with their meal came a side of physical chemistry. Guess we'll just have to wait and see how this progresses.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.