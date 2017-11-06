Uma Thurman's raw response to a question about Weinstein has Twitter applauding. And waiting.

People are applauding Uma Thurman's response to a question about the flood of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood.

Rather than give a packaged, publicist-written soundbite, Thurman was viscerally upset, expressing her rage in a powerful way.

Uma Thurman's response when asked about the flood of sexual misconduct allegations....wow. pic.twitter.com/Sw5Br1GwFg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 4, 2017

She said:

I don't have a tidy soundbite for you because I've learned that I'm not a child. I've learned that when I've spoken in anger, I usually regret the way that I express myself. So, I've been waiting to feel less angry and when I'm ready I'll say what I've got to say.

Thurman starred in many Harvey Weinstein-produced films, including Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, and has been Quentin Tarantino's muse in many a film. Tarantino admitted in the New York Times that he had known about the misconduct allegations against Weinstein for decades.

Asia Argento, one of the women who has accused Weinstein of assault, thanked Thurman for her honesty.

Dear #UmaThurman may peace be with you and your soul. We need your strong voice, it truly is commanding https://t.co/Wdom7pBEM4 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 4, 2017

Twitter applauded Thurman for being a hero like she plays on screen.