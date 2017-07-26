Advertising

On Tuesday, a blond Usher effectively transformed James Corden's SUV into a club for his long-awaited episode of Carpool Karaoke. The two jammed out to hits like "Yeah!," "Burn," and "Caught Up," taking a few breaks to exit the vehicle to tend to pressing matters like dancing lessons and cleaning Usher's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Check it out, but warning: James Corden does rap in this video, and that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Between the "swag" lesson, sing-alongs and helping a stranger push their car down the highway, the two men found time to ponder one of life's most poignant questions: when it is okay to call a woman a "bitch"? Usher argues that there is a time and place for it, but Corden disagrees:

"My wife is going to slap me either way, just so you know," Corden says. "If I was at a friend’s party and I went, 'This is my bitch Julia,' she'd be like,'Get in the car. This is going to be a long night for you.'"

Smart girl.

Are we dropping a new #CarpoolKaraoke tonight? YEAH YEAH YEAH

A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) on

We have to say, this Carpool Karaoke took many twists and turns, but the most surprising thing of all was that Usher kept his shirt on the entire time.

