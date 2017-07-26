Advertising

On Tuesday, a blond Usher effectively transformed James Corden's SUV into a club for his long-awaited episode of Carpool Karaoke. The two jammed out to hits like "Yeah!," "Burn," and "Caught Up," taking a few breaks to exit the vehicle to tend to pressing matters like dancing lessons and cleaning Usher's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Check it out, but warning: James Corden does rap in this video, and that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Between the "swag" lesson, sing-alongs and helping a stranger push their car down the highway, the two men found time to ponder one of life's most poignant questions: when it is okay to call a woman a "bitch"? Usher argues that there is a time and place for it, but Corden disagrees:

"My wife is going to slap me either way, just so you know," Corden says. "If I was at a friend’s party and I went, 'This is my bitch Julia,' she'd be like,'Get in the car. This is going to be a long night for you.'"

Smart girl.

Are we dropping a new #CarpoolKaraoke tonight? YEAH YEAH YEAH A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) on Jul 25, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

We have to say, this Carpool Karaoke took many twists and turns, but the most surprising thing of all was that Usher kept his shirt on the entire time.

