It's always cool when celebrities publicly celebrate each other, but Val Kilmer definitely crossed the line from complementary to creepy with this tweet rant about his The Missing co-star, Cate Blanchett.
Yeesh, sure, the creepy selfie is pretty unnerving, but this was just the first in a long string of tweets that increasingly got weirder and weirder.
After that, Kilmer retweeted this Woman Crush Wednesday post about Blanchett, and then went back to tweeting about other things.
But lo and behold, Kilmer wasn't done singing Blanchett's praises quite yet.
Yikes yikes yikes. At that point, a Twitter user chimed in to suggest that all this is a little much. Kilmer didn't take the criticism well.
Mmm, okay then. Well, back to Val Kilmer tweeting about Cate Blanchett.