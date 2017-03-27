Advertising

It's always cool when celebrities publicly celebrate each other, but Val Kilmer definitely crossed the line from complementary to creepy with this tweet rant about his The Missing co-star, Cate Blanchett.

Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett. Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate. pic.twitter.com/xSoYxRi0jh — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 24, 2017

Yeesh, sure, the creepy selfie is pretty unnerving, but this was just the first in a long string of tweets that increasingly got weirder and weirder.

And recently I've had 2 dreams with #CateBlanchett in them. Her husband wasn't in either of them. — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 24, 2017

After that, Kilmer retweeted this Woman Crush Wednesday post about Blanchett, and then went back to tweeting about other things.

But lo and behold, Kilmer wasn't done singing Blanchett's praises quite yet.

She's just as amazing in person. Some super stars aren't-Some superstars don't do a thing to ya in person-Cate is so real it's almost unreal — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

Once I did a cameo just to hang w/ #cateblanchett who pickd up a shovel in our sc. I was so dazzled by HOW she picked it up I forgot my line — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

I mean even if she couldnt act you know what I mean? pic.twitter.com/xlcaCTT1QI — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

Yikes yikes yikes. At that point, a Twitter user chimed in to suggest that all this is a little much. Kilmer didn't take the criticism well.

you're being super creepy and obsessive now let it go eh — Sevco Snowflake (@Ruth_Less_Lady) March 25, 2017

nothing in the least creepy about loving someone. What kind of world do you come from? — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

yeah I'm sure her husband wouldn't think you loving her as much as you clearly do is ok though 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Sevco Snowflake (@Ruth_Less_Lady) March 25, 2017

she's had to deal with her beauty and attraction and fame for 25 years. You think they are Quakers or something? — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

Mmm, okay then. Well, back to Val Kilmer tweeting about Cate Blanchett.

I've never done said or written a single idea that wasn't of the highest respect and admiration for #cateblanchett or any other great talent — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017

She's a friend of mine and I've met her husband thru the years and we've all gotten along just fine. Anyone who thinks I need to curb my — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017

Enthusiasm for a great rare artist doesn't understand how difficult the job is and how we artist count on the respect of our peers. She will — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017

Back up every word I say n love that I say I love her. I would love an actor I didn't even enjoy if he flew the world to talk about a role. — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017

Y-I-K-E-S. giphy

