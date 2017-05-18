Advertising

Big hair news (the news is big, not the hair)!

Vanessa Hudgens, the human embodiment of Coachella, has cut her hippie-long locks into something more grown-up.

💋 A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 23, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Hudgens chronicled the journey on Snapchat, bidding farewell to her long hair that goes all the way down to her belly button.

And the result...

Hey shorty!

The stylist, Nikki Lee of Hollywood's Nine Zero One salon, told Glamour magazine that they cut a good 10 inches of length off but kept her extensions in for fullness."

So short hair and full hair are not mutually exclusive, y'all! You just need to be down to fake it.

This haircut has already done a lot of interviews. Hudgens told People magazine, "I’m just an extremist when it comes to hair."

She adds, "I either like it above my shoulders or at my belly button so it’s a constant flip-flop between the two."

I'm not sure she knows what "extremist" means, but it's a cute 'do nonetheless!

Oh she short 😍 thank you @nikkilee901 for the chop! @ninezeroone A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on May 16, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

