Advertising

When Vanessa Hudgens got bangs earlier this month, we predicted she might soon regret the classically-regrettable hairstyle. Three weeks later, her bangs and their accompanying bob are in fact gone–they've magically been replaced with hip-length, bone-straight, bang-free locks.

The actress and current So You Think You Can Dance judge shared a photo and a Boomerang of her new 'do on Instagram from backstage at the dance competition show, writing "#chervibes" in one of the captions.

Hudgens paired her glam hairstyle with a casual denim dress, bold eye makeup, a delicate necklace, and cheekbones for days. Considering she was rocking a bob and bangs a few weeks ago, it's safe to say this look was made possible by some trusty hair extensions.

Advertising

Tonight's glam on #sytycd #chervibes A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

PROGRESS #vouge @ericsanchez725 @sara.montez @ggmagree A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Hairstylist Chad Wood is responsible for Hudgens' sleek new look. "From short and chic to long and sleek!" he wrote alongside a photo of her on Instagram.

From short and chic to long and sleek! @vanessahudgens #hair @chadwoodhair #makeup @allanface #chadwoodhair A post shared by @chadwoodhair on Aug 21, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

Advertising

And makeup artist Allan Avendaño made Hudgens cheekbones come alive. "Today's look: 'I got you babe,'" he wrote alongside a photo of her on Instagram, referring to the classic karaoke song–I mean the classic Sonny and Cher song.

This is not the first time Vanessa Hudgens has sported Rapunzel-length locks. She had them earlier this year (also thanks to extensions), but she chopped them off in May. We imagine she'll get sick of these extensions soon and bid them adieu at yet another dramatic haircut.

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.