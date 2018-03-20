Vanessa Trump reportedly has a famous ex you've probably fantasized about.

Ever since Donald Jr. and Vanessa Trump announced their divorce, there's been a steady stream of Vanessa-related information taking over the internet. So here's something interesting — before marrying Don Jr., Vanessa reportedly dated none other than Leonardo DiCaprio. Would she have left room for him on that door after the Titanic went down? Who knows.

Vanessa Trump, née Haydon, and DiCaprio were rumored to have dated in 1998, according to New York Magazine, but perhaps that's all it was — a rumor. At that time, Haydon was a 20-year-old Wilhelmina model, and Star magazine (per New York Magazine) wrote up this little item about Haydon and DiCaprio: "Leonardo DiCaprio has fallen hard for a stunning young model — and pals say this time it's love. The superstar is so smitten with blonde beauty Vanessa Haydon that he's now a one-woman man."

But keep in mind, all of this was apparently because she was seen cuddling up to DiCaprio at a movie premiere. His publicist denies that they dated, and according to the story, DiCaprio walked out of the after-party for a gallery opening sans Haydon, who was at that moment allegedly talking up her relationship with him to a gossip columnist. Hmm.

Giphy

And according to a person who knew Haydon way back when, "Vanessa played the media really well." Sure sounds like it. He told New York, "Now she's all dolled up and ladylike and shit, but she used to be this hard-rock in leather and baggy jeans. She was a total gangster bitch." WOW.