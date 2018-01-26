'Vanity Fair' responds to publishing 3-legged Reese Witherspoon and 3-handed Oprah.

This week, Vanity Fair magazine revealed the cover of their esteemed Hollywood issue, and this year's has a little something extra.
Namely, an extra leg for Reese Witherspoon and an extra hand for Oprah.
Her flesh is not the same color as the inside of her dress. pic.twitter.com/xW6343LpVW— Nichole ✨✨✨ (@tnwhiskeywoman) January 25, 2018
Another picture showed Witherspoon and Winfrey laughing it up with Tom Hanks, and Oprah has an extensive grip.
And Oprah has three hands pic.twitter.com/M0sKfaSCfZ— madhaj (@madhaj1) January 25, 2018
The internet was mystified as stars started sprouting extra limbs, and it was so big a deal that the stars responded to the rumors.
I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018
Likely humiliated, Vanity Fair took to Twitter to joke/explain itself.
(I don't see it, but this person does.)
If you don't see it, it's because you don't want to see it. pic.twitter.com/1XFa2lCt2P— danku (@Fjuuls) January 26, 2018
And as far as Handgate is concerned:
As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018
¯\_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error online.) https://t.co/QNd74YtSTz
Reese and Oprah: No need to feel ashamed. We love you just the way you are.