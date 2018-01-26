'Vanity Fair' responds to publishing 3-legged Reese Witherspoon and 3-handed Oprah.

This week, Vanity Fair magazine revealed the cover of their esteemed Hollywood issue, and this year's has a little something extra.

12 extraordinary stars, one very momentous year. The 2018 Hollywood portfolio is here: https://t.co/6PfsFsPzK1 pic.twitter.com/MfRsp2y9Z3 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

Namely, an extra leg for Reese Witherspoon and an extra hand for Oprah.

im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon’s got in here, it’s been bothering me for the last five minutes pic.twitter.com/u1uQ63sDdd — space tita 🎩 (@leiascaptain) January 25, 2018

Her flesh is not the same color as the inside of her dress. pic.twitter.com/xW6343LpVW — Nichole ✨✨✨ (@tnwhiskeywoman) January 25, 2018

Another picture showed Witherspoon and Winfrey laughing it up with Tom Hanks, and Oprah has an extensive grip.

And Oprah has three hands pic.twitter.com/M0sKfaSCfZ — madhaj (@madhaj1) January 25, 2018

giphy

The internet was mystified as stars started sprouting extra limbs, and it was so big a deal that the stars responded to the rumors.