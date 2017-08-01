Advertising

Real Housewives of Orange County OG housewife Vicki Gunvalson has graced TV screens for over a decade. In that time, viewers have seen her face through... many changes. With cameras in her business for months out of the year, Gunvalson has never tried to hide her plastic surgery, but now, she's confessing an even more surprising secret: She wishes she never got it done.

Opening up to People, Gunvalson addresses her recent nose and chin surgeries "I do regret having my nose and my chin done two weeks before filming four years ago," she said. "I thought we were going to have a break of two to three months and all of a sudden cameras were up and I was like a moon face. I was so swollen and I couldn’t move my mouth and it was totally embarrassing. And that’s forever on DVDs for the rest of my life so I regret doing that surgery right before we started filming."

Fans couldn't help but notice (and comment) on all her physical changes.

Vicki was pretty before she did ALL that plastic surgery. Hardly looks like her any more. Plus she is ugly on the inside, where it counts! — Christy Flanders (@laeRtInipeeK) July 30, 2017

Lmao that season when Vicki's plastic surgery was still settling. Horrifying. — DiegoZ (@diegozicob) July 26, 2017

Vicki needs to stop with the plastic surgery. She looks like she's wearing a lumpy Vicki mask over a pile of elderly squirrels.#RHOC — Mame (@mamecastle) July 11, 2017

Did Vicki get even more plastic surgery done? If so, she should have learned her lesson from last time....#RHOC pic.twitter.com/nAOv4cP4XT — Taylor (@TaylorMoe) July 11, 2017

RHOC fans are used to seeing Vicki's changing face, and they shouldn't get used to having this one for too long. Despite her regrets, she's getting back in the saddle with plastic surgery. "I feel like I need to get my neck done now," she said. "My neck is getting old. I don’t like my neck." This time, we have a feeling she'll confirm the show's starting shoot date before going under the knife.

