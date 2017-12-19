Victoria Beckham got mom-shamed over photo of her daughter's artwork.

Julianne Adams
Dec 19, 2017@3:48 PM
Victoria Beckham recently had a nice day out with her six-year-old daughter Harper. Well, it was nice until the internet got involved.

Pretty52 reported that Beckham and her daughter hung out with an illustrator and made a sign? A thing? There are words on a piece of paper and doll-like drawings to go with it.

Mummy and Harper having so much fun with @tatianaalida_illustration X kisses VB

The text (written in very cool handwriting) is an excerpt of a nursery rhyme and reads "[B]oys are made of slugs, snails, and puppy dog tails. Girls are made of sugar, spice, and all things nice."

Commenters were quick to decry the mommy-daughter activity.

Some have taken on the negative comments.

Beckham hasn't commented and has continued sharing her family on Instagram.

So much style in one picture.

