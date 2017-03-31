Advertising

At this point, we all know the Carpool Karaoke drill— a celebrity rides shotgun while James Corden drives, the two of them belt out some hits (but James will always belt louder), and before you know it, you've wasted 15 minutes of your workday on YouTube.

However, the latest edition of Carpool Karaoke featuring Victoria Beckham from Thursday night's episode of The Late Late Show majorly mixed up the segment's fool-proof formula, and we don't know what to believe anymore.

Check it out:

Instead of the classic Carpool Karaoke format we are all used to, Victoria Beckham and James Corden made a trailer for a fake reboot of the 1987 film Mannequin, where Beckham play's Kim Cattrall's part and Corden steps into Andrew McCarthy's role. As the video says, this is certainly a reboot that "no one asked for."

At the end of the video, the two do get into some karaoke— for about 30 seconds. At least they picked a killer song, although the '90s hit is not exactly in line with the '80s motif.

What do you think of this version of Carpool Karaoke?

