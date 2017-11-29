Victoria's Secret model takes the world's nastiest fall during her runway walk.

Viewers around the world collectively cringed when, during Tuesday night's airing of the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, model Ming Xi's heel got caught on her outfit (robe? cape?) and she fell on the runway. In case you're not into fashion shows, falling on the runway is very bad. It's probably the number one rule of runway modeling — don't fall.

When word came out last week that Xi had taken a spill during the show, it seemed unlikely that the gaffe would make it into the final version. The Victoria's Secret show is pre-taped (this year in Shanghai), and there are reportedly two run-throughs, so the editors are able to get the best takes.

Look how amazing Gizele was helping Ming Xi after her fall #VSFS2017 #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/EfhY8VJXdw — Rebecca Ramos (@BekeRamos) November 20, 2017

Although Xi handled her fall gracefully, got back up (with the help of model Gizele Oliveira, who was behind her) and kept going, she said in an Instagram post that it was one of the hardest moments in her life — as she walks offstage, Xi can be seen sobbing. As if showing the fall to the world wasn't embarrassing enough for Xi, there were even bits of the producers talking worriedly backstage spliced in by CBS for extra dramatic effect.