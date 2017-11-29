Victoria's Secret model takes the world's nastiest fall during her runway walk.

Jessie Dean Altman
Nov 29, 2017@12:13 PM
Viewers around the world collectively cringed when, during Tuesday night's airing of the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, model Ming Xi's heel got caught on her outfit (robe? cape?) and she fell on the runway. In case you're not into fashion shows, falling on the runway is very bad. It's probably the number one rule of runway modeling — don't fall.

When word came out last week that Xi had taken a spill during the show, it seemed unlikely that the gaffe would make it into the final version. The Victoria's Secret show is pre-taped (this year in Shanghai), and there are reportedly two run-throughs, so the editors are able to get the best takes.

Although Xi handled her fall gracefully, got back up (with the help of model Gizele Oliveira, who was behind her) and kept going, she said in an Instagram post that it was one of the hardest moments in her life — as she walks offstage, Xi can be seen sobbing. As if showing the fall to the world wasn't embarrassing enough for Xi, there were even bits of the producers talking worriedly backstage spliced in by CBS for extra dramatic effect.

As many of you may already know, I fell during my 5th year walking at the Victoria's Secret show yesterday. It was no doubt one of the hardest moments I have ever had to go through in my career, especially since the show was taking place in my hometown, in front of my mother's and my people's eyes. However, the support I received from everyone yesterday was incredible and I am truly grateful to everyone who was there for me. @ed_razek Thank you for your supportive words and your continuous support throughout these 7 years. @giizeleoliveira Thank you for helping me up after the fall, it was a very selfless and loving act from you. Thank you to all the girls who rushed to comfort me at backstage after what had happened, you are all family to me. Lastly thank you to everyone who sent and left me supportive messages. I will pick myself up from where I fell, and I will keep going in order to repay all the support you all have given me!! ❤️️#vsfashionshow @victoriassecret

A post shared by Ming Xi (@mingxi11) on

Twitter was supportive of Xi.

But pissed at CBS for showing Xi fall.

All that matters is that she got up again. It's not like she was going to stay on the runway forever, but she pulled herself up immediately and tried to walk it off.

