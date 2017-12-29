Vinny from 'The Jersey Shore' is feuding with Trump over climate change.

We've all had a very tough 2017. We deserve a battle between our favorite Jersey Shore cast member and Donald J. Trump.
But we'll settle for Vinny.
This is Vinny. Remember Vinny?
Vinny started off pretty quiet, best known as the one who went to college. No, that doesn't make Vinny completely unique among the Jersey Shore. But as Life and Style Mag put it, "a majority of the cast did go to college, with some even graduating with a degree."
Vinny was one of those.
He put that degree to good use after this tweet from Donald Trump.
Trump used a recent cold front to throw shade at, of course, global warming.
Vinny wouldn't stand for that.
He got in Trump's mentions to Vinsplain that "climate change is more complex than global warming will make it hotter. It has to do with disruptions of atmospheric conditions, ocean patterns, jet streams and shit like that."
You hear that, Trump?
SHIT LIKE THAT.
But because the actor is known primarily as a star on America's once favorite brain-numbing reality show, he then found himself having to defend his defense of science — despite how elegantly he explained the complexities of the globe's deteriorating climate.
So fancy, Vinny.
"Per my last tweet about global warming," wrote Guadagnino, pushing up his glasses with a pumping fist, "and ppl saying it's bad when someone from 'jersey shore' educates the president etc..."
"I get the joke but why does having a summer shore house automatically make u stupid? No smart ppl ever partied with friends on weekends?"
POINT TAKEN, VINNY.
Vinny was a political science major and graduated with a 3.9 GPA in three and a half years, according to an article he wrote for US Mag in 2011. So as long as Vinny's championing rationality and science in American politics, we'll stay focused on that fact instead of this gif:
Look forward to Vinny/The Situation 2020.