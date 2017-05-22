Advertising

A waitress who spent the night with Orlando Bloom was fired from her job when she was found naked in his hotel bed the next morning, according to The Sun. The woman, 21-year-old aspiring actor Viviana Ross, had met Bloom while serving him drinks at Chiltern Firehouse. He was staying at the restaurant and hotel in London's West End while promoting his new movie, Unlocked.

Can't wait for the weekend 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 #aycaramba A post shared by Viviana Ross (@iamvivianaross) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

The Sun spoke to one of Ross' friends, who had a lot to say. According to the friend, “After her shift on the Friday night [Ross] got changed into normal clothes, left the bar and bumped into Orlando outside. They chatted and he asked her to join him in his room for a drink. Of course she said ‘Yes’."

But in the morning when Bloom left for an early interview, Ross stayed in bed (still naked), according to the friend. And then a general manager came into Bloom's suite and she was busted. Within an hour she got a text saying she was being let go from her job for “fraternizing with clients.”

👀 #knockknock A post shared by Viviana Ross (@iamvivianaross) on Apr 20, 2017 at 4:18am PDT

However, according to Ross' very talky buddy, she had no regrets about the “night of incredible sex." The friend The Sun, “There was real electricity between her and Orlando from the moment they saw each other. She said she had an amazing time and his body was very good. He was an exceptionally good lover.”

Well, now at least she's got something she can put on her résumé when she applies for a new job.

