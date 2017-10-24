This wax statue of Lady Gaga is even more terrifying than the meat dress.

Imagine someone takes a really bad photo of you, only instead of a photo it's a 3-dimensional, life-sized statue made out of wax. And you can't delete it, because IT LIVES IN A MUSEUM FOREVER. That's what it's like to be Lady Gaga this week. So please, keep her in your thoughts and prayers.

Last week, a museum in Lima, Peru erected the world's newest Lady Gaga wax statue, Billboard reports. The statue captures Gaga in one of her most (in)famous outfits: the meat dress of 2010.

But there's one major problem. The wax figure looks.....like this:

Twitter has a lot of questions.

How on earth did someone get PAID to professionally make a Lady Gaga wax figure that looks like THIS? 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YHJjCehNtM — Colin Clark (@colinclark1995) October 20, 2017

And feelings.