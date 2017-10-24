This wax statue of Lady Gaga is even more terrifying than the meat dress.

This wax statue of Lady Gaga is even more terrifying than the meat dress.
may wilkerson
Oct 24, 2017@7:00 PM
Imagine someone takes a really bad photo of you, only instead of a photo it's a 3-dimensional, life-sized statue made out of wax. And you can't delete it, because IT LIVES IN A MUSEUM FOREVER. That's what it's like to be Lady Gaga this week. So please, keep her in your thoughts and prayers.

Last week, a museum in Lima, Peru erected the world's newest Lady Gaga wax statue, Billboard reports. The statue captures Gaga in one of her most (in)famous outfits: the meat dress of 2010.

But there's one major problem. The wax figure looks.....like this:

??????
Twitter

Twitter has a lot of questions.

And feelings.

And, of course, jokes.

This person thinks the statue DOES bear a striking resemblance to a high-profile celebrity. But not Lady Gaga.

While this person described the statue with stunning accuracy:

While others channeled their rage towards the maker of this monstrosity:

And everyone else is just scared.

Can anyone confirm if Lady Gaga has a) been eaten and possessed by a giant murderous cockroach? Or b) seen this statue? I'm not sure which would be worse for her.

