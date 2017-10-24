This wax statue of Lady Gaga is even more terrifying than the meat dress.

Imagine someone takes a really bad photo of you, only instead of a photo it's a 3-dimensional, life-sized statue made out of wax. And you can't delete it, because IT LIVES IN A MUSEUM FOREVER. That's what it's like to be Lady Gaga this week. So please, keep her in your thoughts and prayers.
Last week, a museum in Lima, Peru erected the world's newest Lady Gaga wax statue, Billboard reports. The statue captures Gaga in one of her most (in)famous outfits: the meat dress of 2010.
But there's one major problem. The wax figure looks.....like this:
Twitter has a lot of questions.
And feelings.
And, of course, jokes.
This person thinks the statue DOES bear a striking resemblance to a high-profile celebrity. But not Lady Gaga.
While this person described the statue with stunning accuracy:
While others channeled their rage towards the maker of this monstrosity:
And everyone else is just scared.
Can anyone confirm if Lady Gaga has a) been eaten and possessed by a giant murderous cockroach? Or b) seen this statue? I'm not sure which would be worse for her.