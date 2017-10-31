Wendy Williams passed out on live TV dressed as Statue of Liberty. This is a metaphor, right?

On Tuesday morning, Wendy Williams fainted on live TV while dressed as the Statue of Liberty. This has to be a metaphor for all of 2017, right?

In the clip below, the 53-year-old talk show host stopped talking mid-sentence and lost her balance, falling backward as crew stormed the stage to help her.

Talk about a Halloween fright.

Serious prayers for Wendy Williams we pray that she is ok🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/qO9c4H98IX — SyllabusMag (@SyllabusMag) October 31, 2017

P.S.: If you laughed at that, you are totally going to hell. Sorry!

giphy

Luckily, Williams was okay and finished the show as planned.

During a commercial break, Williams told the audience, "That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume. I passed out." She went on to add, "I’m a champ and I’m back!"

A spokesperson Ronn Torossian later confirmed that Williams fainted due to dehydration: