Wendy Williams passed out on live TV dressed as Statue of Liberty. This is a metaphor, right?

On Tuesday morning, Wendy Williams fainted on live TV while dressed as the Statue of Liberty. This has to be a metaphor for all of 2017, right?
In the clip below, the 53-year-old talk show host stopped talking mid-sentence and lost her balance, falling backward as crew stormed the stage to help her.
Talk about a Halloween fright.
P.S.: If you laughed at that, you are totally going to hell. Sorry!
Luckily, Williams was okay and finished the show as planned.
During a commercial break, Williams told the audience, "That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume. I passed out." She went on to add, "I’m a champ and I’m back!"
A spokesperson Ronn Torossian later confirmed that Williams fainted due to dehydration:
She is on her way home for a good day and night of sleep. She has been examined by medical professionals and is well. She is ok and will continue as shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow. She has never missed a day of work and is looking forward on November 13th to her 1500th show.
Williams is expected to address the incident on her show tomorrow.