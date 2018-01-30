Wendy Williams rips in to Kim and Kanye's marriage after Kim shares most NSFW pics yet.

Kim Kardashian somehow managed to be both racially problematic AND naked in one photo shoot this week (get you a girl who can do both!), pissing off even more people than usual. TV host Wendy Williams was decidedly not impressed.

BO WEST A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

Kim posed all kinds of even-nakeder-than-usual in a bunch of Instagram posts yesterday, while wearing her hair in corn rows and attributing them to a white woman. This, of course, led to a huge backlash online. Also apparently a backlash offline.

Williams, who has been open about her feelings towards Kim in the past, ripped into the 37-year-old mom-of-three on her show today, People reports. But it's not the cornrows that pissed her off, or Kim being a mom. Instead, she went after Kim's marriage to Kanye, and called the reality star "desperate."