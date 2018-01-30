Wendy Williams rips in to Kim and Kanye's marriage after Kim shares most NSFW pics yet.

Kim Kardashian somehow managed to be both racially problematic AND naked in one photo shoot this week (get you a girl who can do both!), pissing off even more people than usual. TV host Wendy Williams was decidedly not impressed.
Kim posed all kinds of even-nakeder-than-usual in a bunch of Instagram posts yesterday, while wearing her hair in corn rows and attributing them to a white woman. This, of course, led to a huge backlash online. Also apparently a backlash offline.
Williams, who has been open about her feelings towards Kim in the past, ripped into the 37-year-old mom-of-three on her show today, People reports. But it's not the cornrows that pissed her off, or Kim being a mom. Instead, she went after Kim's marriage to Kanye, and called the reality star "desperate."
"Kim it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and evil conversation," Williams said, eliciting "oohs" from her studio audience. "It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight."
DAMMMMMN WENDY. Brutal.
And then the TV host just kept dragging Kim, continuing:
Kanye makes money, Kim makes more, why are you still doing this? It’s not even about the mother thing, forget the mother thing, because a lot of people will say, ‘Oh, she’s a mother.’ It’s about, she doesn’t have to do that anymore. That would be like Cardi B returning to the poll on a Saturday night or something like that. There were a lot of racy pictures; We saw full boob… sure she has a beautiful body, but so what. Between taking filtered selfies and the 25 hours it probably took to braid your hair that way.
HELLO, 911?! I'd like to report a 7th degree burn!!!!!!!! What do you mean it only goes up to 4th degree????
ICYMI: Lindsay Lohan also got involved in the drama after commenting on Kim's insta that she's "confused" by the hair style (I mean, who isn't?!). And Wendy let us know clearly who's side she's on, in case you had any doubt.
"No, excuse me, she did not have the foreign accent when she was here," said Williams, sticking up for Lilo after Kim called her accent "fake." "Lindsay is back and ready to be back on top." You heard it here first, folks!