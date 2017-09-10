Advertising

Thomas Doherty is British

Knowledge is learning something everyday. Wisdom is letting go of something everyday. A post shared by thomasadoherty (@thomasadoherty) on May 13, 2017 at 4:19am PDT

Thomas is 22 years old and was born in Scotland, United Kingdom on April 21, 1995. He currently resides in Edinburgh, where he went to school.

Thomas Doherty Plays Soccer

repping Spain tonight at the squat rack 🏋🏻 A post shared by thomasadoherty (@thomasadoherty) on Feb 21, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

When Thomas was growing up, he loved playing soccer. It's not unusual since he was born in the U.K. Soccer is usually the main sport over there, so it's no surprise that Thomas took a liking to it from a young age.

Thomas Doherty Also Models

LDG II A post shared by thomasadoherty (@thomasadoherty) on Mar 3, 2017 at 11:14am PST

Before landing his various acting roles, Thomas worked as a model, doing shoots for various companies. He also worked at a restaurant before landing his roles in the Disney productions. He graduated from The MGA Academy of Performing Arts in 2015, which is located in Edinburgh, Scotland. The school focuses on all types of performing, from dancing, singing, acting, and drama, to musical theater. The MGA Academy of Performing Arts even teaches technical theater and provides classes starting at age 4.

Thomas Doherty is on Disney Channel

You thought the VK's were bad? Aha. I don't think you're all ready... 🍎☠️ A post shared by thomasadoherty (@thomasadoherty) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

He got his big break when Disney cast him to play Harry Hook, the son of Captain Hook, in 'Descendants 2.' The Disney Channel original movie aired in July of this year. It's the sequel to Disney's highly successful 'Descendants.' Filming for the second movie took place in Vancouver and Victoria. Thomas also landed a role in Disney's British musical sitcom, The Lodge, which premiered in 2016. He stars in the show alongside Sophie Simnett. With singing, dancing, acting, and modeling under his belt, Thomas Doherty sounds like the ultimate Disney star.

Thomas Doherty is Dating Dove Cameron

If anyone ever calls you weird, just remember that humans created normal and if we went back in time and changed normal to your weird, everyone would be weird but it would be normal. Do you. 💋 A post shared by thomasadoherty (@thomasadoherty) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

Thomas met Disney darling, Dove Cameron, back in September of 2016. They were filming 'Descendants 2' together and were seen taking a yoga class. The next month, in October, Dove Cameron broke up with her fiancé, Ryan McCartan. Rumors flew that it was possibly because of Thomas.

On January 31, Dove flew across the country to see him. In early February Thomas took to his Instagram account to post an adorable picture of them on a coffee date.

Four happy eyes A post shared by thomasadoherty (@thomasadoherty) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

On February 15, 2017, the couple went public. Although it was pretty evident before, Dove Cameron officially confirmed that she was dating Thomas Doherty.

“We’re dating. I’m keeping it sort of… we’re keeping it to ourselves because everything is just more romantic and real when it’s yours and it’s private,” Dove told People. “So we are keeping the details to ourselves, but yeah, we’re dating.”

Dove also explained that the long-distance relationship wasn't "too bad," and that it caused her and Thomas to make an effort to talk and see each other because of the time difference and their busy schedules.

“We are both working and we are busy humans. It’s nice. We can chunk out visiting, and you work out the time difference. When I’m getting up, he’s going to sleep, and it’s nice. It’s not too bad…We make an effort. It’s interesting, things like that make you make an effort.”

It does make a person wonder if there was a lack of effort in her previous relationship. Maybe things got to simple, and too comfortable, but looks like Dove and Thomas are making it work, so we're rooting for them.

ran away to paris no time to explain A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

