Advertising

Actress Rose McGowan has been a powerful force on Twitter this week, helping call attention to sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein and Ben Affleck. That is, she was a powerful force on Twitter until late Wednesday night, when Twitter temporarily suspended her account.

The actress took a screenshot of the email she got from Twitter about her suspension and shared it to Instagram. All the email said was that she had "violated the Twitter rules." McGowan was understandably angry to have her platform taken away, especially considering that Twitter's move seemed like a way to silence her.

Advertising

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

Thursday morning, Twitter Safety tweeted an explanation for why McGowan's account was suspended, claiming it was because she shared a "private phone number."

We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service. 1/3 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 12, 2017

Rose McGowan removed the tweet, and her account is fully functioning again.

The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future. 2/3 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 12, 2017

Advertising

Then, Twitter Safety tried to get political, explaining that Twitter supports people who use Twitter to share their voices, and people who use Twitter to share their stories, oh, and did we mention, Twitter supports people who use Twitter?

Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices. 3/3 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 12, 2017

Many of McGowan's supporters are calling BS on Twitter Safety's explanation, arguing that Twitter lets far worse Terms of Service violations go unpunished.

People post other people's addresses and photos of guns but those stay up. People threaten Jewish users with the oven, but those stay up. — diane elyssa (@dianelyssa) October 12, 2017

Advertising

Trump threatens war and the first amendment and tweets gifs of him assaulting people and targets private citizens but he's still here. 🤔 — diane elyssa (@dianelyssa) October 12, 2017

People are mass reported by people who harass them for hours. The abused get suspended and the harassers go free. — diane elyssa (@dianelyssa) October 12, 2017

But when I reported somebody tweeting out my private information, you said it did not violate terms of service. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 12, 2017

Users were researching my family information and threatening them. You guys did absolutely nothing but telling me I should block them. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 12, 2017

Advertising

I reported a guy for the same thing 5 times yesterday. No suspension. Not surprised. — MisterWoodhouse (@MistahWoodhouse) October 12, 2017

This happened to me as well - guy tried to track my home address, Twitter said it didn't violate their ToS. — Scarlett Parrish (@scarlettparrish) October 12, 2017

Rose McGowan has yet to post on Twitter again since getting her account back. Perhaps her next tweet will be one denouncing Twitter.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.