Actress Rose McGowan has been a powerful force on Twitter this week, helping call attention to sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein and Ben Affleck. That is, she was a powerful force on Twitter until late Wednesday night, when Twitter temporarily suspended her account.
The actress took a screenshot of the email she got from Twitter about her suspension and shared it to Instagram. All the email said was that she had "violated the Twitter rules." McGowan was understandably angry to have her platform taken away, especially considering that Twitter's move seemed like a way to silence her.
Thursday morning, Twitter Safety tweeted an explanation for why McGowan's account was suspended, claiming it was because she shared a "private phone number."
Rose McGowan removed the tweet, and her account is fully functioning again.
Then, Twitter Safety tried to get political, explaining that Twitter supports people who use Twitter to share their voices, and people who use Twitter to share their stories, oh, and did we mention, Twitter supports people who use Twitter?
Many of McGowan's supporters are calling BS on Twitter Safety's explanation, arguing that Twitter lets far worse Terms of Service violations go unpunished.
Rose McGowan has yet to post on Twitter again since getting her account back. Perhaps her next tweet will be one denouncing Twitter.