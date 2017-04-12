Most of us haven't had our parents cut our hair since we were kids (if ever), but Jaden Smith got a trim courtesy of his father Will Smith just yesterday. He doesn't look all too thrilled about it.
According to this post on the Fresh Prince actor's official Facebook page, Jaden underwent the big chop for his new movie, Life in a Year. His father serves as producer.
Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming #LifeInAYear...maybe I should’ve used scissors?!
A Twitter user uploaded a picture of Jaden with his even shorter hair and it really is quite the change.
Before
After
But hey, Jaden is the product of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. No matter what his hair is like, he has got those good genes working for him.