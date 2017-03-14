Advertising

Will Smith is keeping the legacy of James Avery alive by slowly turning into the late actor. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fans knew Avery as the strict but loving Uncle Phil during the show's six years on air. Avery passed away in 2013 from complications following open heart surgery.

Redditor MidasGloves first noticed the similarities between the two actors while watching this video of Will Smith bungee jumping off the historic Victoria Falls Road Bridge above the Zambezi River.

There is a split-second in the video where, given the angle and his graying hair, Smith appears to be a dead-ringer for Avery.

Fellow Redditors couldn't help but chime in with their takes on Will Smith's all-too-familiar resemblance.

Somehow we feel that The Fresh Prince wouldn't mind that he is turning into Uncle Phil. Or, you know, at least playing "Uncle Will" in the inevitable reboot of the '90s sitcom.

