This story of Winona Ryder getting revenge on her high school bullies just won the internet.

Like many millennials, I will always have a very special place in my heart for Winona Ryder. Between Reality Bites, Edward Scissorhands and Girl, Interrupted, she's an icon for anyone who was an emo teen girl in the '90s.
It's no surprise that the actress so adept at playing people on the fringe of society would've experienced her own social alienation. And according to a 2013 quote attributed to Winona and published in Dangerous Minds, the actress was severely bullied as a kid.
But then, in adulthood, she got the best possible revenge.
The quote reads:
I was wearing an old Salvation Army shop boy’s suit. As I went to the bathroom I heard people saying, ‘Hey, faggot’. They slammed my head into a locker. I fell to the ground and they started to kick the shit out of me. I had to have stitches. The school kicked me out, not the bullies.
Years later, I went to a coffee shop and I ran into one of the girls who’d kicked me, and she said, ‘Winona, Winona, can I have your autograph?’ And I said, ‘Do you remember me? Remember in seventh grade you beat up that kid?’ And she said, ‘Kind of’. And I said, ‘That was me. Go fuck yourself.’
DAMN, Winona. How very.
Now, the sources are a little sketchy on this quote, so it may or may not be true. But that's one hell of a story either way! Twitter user @bleuvaIentine shared the story over the weekend, along with an adorable photo of Ryder as a kid. Twitter quickly exploded.
"Winona Ryder is that bitch," she wrote, lovingly.
YOU CAN'T SPELL WINONA WITHOUT WIN.
Winona's delicious revenge story has been retweeted over 145,000 times since Saturday. I really, really hope it's true. But even if it's not, we can still count this as a huge win for Winona Ryder and anyone else that ever got bullied as a kid or made to feel "other."