This story of Winona Ryder getting revenge on her high school bullies just won the internet.

Like many millennials, I will always have a very special place in my heart for Winona Ryder. Between Reality Bites, Edward Scissorhands and Girl, Interrupted, she's an icon for anyone who was an emo teen girl in the '90s.

It's no surprise that the actress so adept at playing people on the fringe of society would've experienced her own social alienation. And according to a 2013 quote attributed to Winona and published in Dangerous Minds, the actress was severely bullied as a kid.

But then, in adulthood, she got the best possible revenge.

The quote reads: