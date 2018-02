The Golden Globes this year was all about great acting... by Winona Ryder... in a 45-second hair commercial.

Join us on this wild ride:

Here's the full Winona Ryder/L'Oreal commercial from tonight's #GoldenGlobes. It is WILD. pic.twitter.com/vTHRccxlew — Kevin O'Keeffe (@kevinpokeeffe) January 8, 2018

With its soaring music, air of political severity, and dramatic reveal, L'Oreal managed to turn a commercial about damaged hair into the most cinematic moment of the whole awards show.

Twitter simply could not handle it.

The commercial about damaged hair deserving a comeback as personified by Winona Ryder’s acting career. Chills. Tears. — Patrik Sandberg (@PatrikSandberg) January 8, 2018

That Elvive commercial really took me on an journey. First, riveted by the reveal of the woman. Then, excitement that Winona Ryder is being recognized. Then cringing so hard I injured myself at the tagline:



EVERYONE LOVES A COMEBACK. DAMAGED HAIR DESERVES ONE TOO#GoldenGlobes — David Chen (@davechensky) January 8, 2018

Some cried:

Wait did I just cry at a Winona Ryder shampoo commercial? #GoldenGlobes — Jeffrey (@BackdoorHustle) January 8, 2018