Fans hoping for a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion just got a mini meeting of some of the former cast members of the Disney Channel favorite.

No, Selena Gomez wasn’t there, but this WOWP reunion is still worth a peek.

Jennifer Stone, who played Selena’s bestie, Harper, had a reunion gathering for some of the cast and crew over the weekend and shared a pic of their fun hang.

The caption for the Instagram pic will melt your heart, as Jennifer wrote: "Had a blast catching up with some of the Wizards cast and crew last night. I love them all so much. Will always be a special time in my life. #wizardsofwaverlyplace #wizardsreunion."

Aw.

Jennifer hung out with cast members Gregg Sulkin (Mason), Bailee Madison (Maxine), and Bill Chott (Mr. Laritate).

Bailee and Bill also shared pics from their get-together, just in time for the show’s upcoming 10th anniversary in October. Has it really been 10 years? We’d say they’re overdue for a TV reunion, right?

David DeLuise, who played the dad, commented on Jennifer’s Instagram, writing: "sorry I missed the party. When I get back we need to do another hang."

