Woman hilariously trolls her jealous husband with help from Jason Momoa.

Let's just get this out up top: Jason Momoa is a very sexy hunk of a man.

So, naturally, some dudes might feel threatened when their lady-friend fawns over his rippling muscles. Or beautiful eyes. Or flowing brown hair.

Sorry, what were we talking about again?

Reddit user twoforjoy recently shared an image she'd had taken with the Game of Thrones actor at Denver Comic Con. However, her husband was not really into the idea of his wife being wrapped up in the tree-trunk sized arms of another man.

"I told my husband I wanted a picture alone with Jason Momoa," she wrote, "but he wasn't comfortable with that."

Well, this was Momoa's solution:

Not only did the Justice League star push the dude out of the way, but he signed right over his face.

But don't feel too bad— I mean, the guy got his face touched by Jason Momoa's big, manly hands. That's a win in my book.