The women of Twitter are showing Louis C.K. no mercy in light of sexual misconduct expose.

After a day (well really, several years) of anticipation, the New York Times finally dropped an expose on comedian Louis C.K. misconduct allegations Thursday afternoon.

In the article, five women allege that Louis C.K. treated them inappropriately, asking if he could masturbate in front of them and/or actually going ahead and doing it. The premiere of Louis C.K.'s film I Love You, Daddy, which tells the story of a 17-year-old girl in a relationship with a 68-year-old man, was canceled earlier today, in anticipation of the New York Times article.

As soon as the expose was published, Twitter basically exploded. Namely, many people in the comedy and media communities spoke up, sharing their thoughts on the matter.

Basically, no one is too surprised.

HUGE props to everyone who told their story in that piece on Louis CK. It takes big guts to tell the truth about such a powerful guy. I'm glad that in the wake of the Weinstein expose, people are listening. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) November 9, 2017