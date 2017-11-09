The women of Twitter are showing Louis C.K. no mercy in light of sexual misconduct expose.

The women of Twitter are showing Louis C.K. no mercy in light of sexual misconduct expose.
Sophie Hirsh
Nov 09, 2017@8:51 PM
Advertising

After a day (well really, several years) of anticipation, the New York Times finally dropped an expose on comedian Louis C.K. misconduct allegations Thursday afternoon.

The 'NYT' expose on Louis C.K. just dropped and it's as horrible as we all expected.

In the article, five women allege that Louis C.K. treated them inappropriately, asking if he could masturbate in front of them and/or actually going ahead and doing it. The premiere of Louis C.K.'s film I Love You, Daddy, which tells the story of a 17-year-old girl in a relationship with a 68-year-old man, was canceled earlier today, in anticipation of the New York Times article.

Louis C.K.'s movie premiere canceled in anticipation of damaging NYTimes expose.

As soon as the expose was published, Twitter basically exploded. Namely, many people in the comedy and media communities spoke up, sharing their thoughts on the matter.

Basically, no one is too surprised.

Advertising

Advertising

Writer Eve Peyser responded to the article with a question. "When's the first time a man jerked off in front of you without your consent?" she asked Twitter.

Within a half hour, hundreds of people had replied.

Advertising
Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc