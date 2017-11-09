The women of Twitter are showing Louis C.K. no mercy in light of sexual misconduct expose.

After a day (well really, several years) of anticipation, the New York Times finally dropped an expose on comedian Louis C.K. misconduct allegations Thursday afternoon.
In the article, five women allege that Louis C.K. treated them inappropriately, asking if he could masturbate in front of them and/or actually going ahead and doing it. The premiere of Louis C.K.'s film I Love You, Daddy, which tells the story of a 17-year-old girl in a relationship with a 68-year-old man, was canceled earlier today, in anticipation of the New York Times article.
As soon as the expose was published, Twitter basically exploded. Namely, many people in the comedy and media communities spoke up, sharing their thoughts on the matter.
Basically, no one is too surprised.
Writer Eve Peyser responded to the article with a question. "When's the first time a man jerked off in front of you without your consent?" she asked Twitter.
Within a half hour, hundreds of people had replied.