After the New York Times dropped a bombshell report detailing over three-decades worth of allegations of sexual harassment made against Harvey Weinstein, several women have come forward recalling their own experiences with Hollywood honcho. From Gwyneth Paltrow to Angelina Jolie, many powerful women have made statements against Weinstein, starting a nation-wide conversation about sexual harassment and abuse of power.

Then, on Sunday, Woody Allen weighed in on the controversy:

"The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved," he told the BBC. "Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that his life is so messed up. There’s no winners in that, it’s just very, very sad and tragic for those poor women that had to go through that."

Oh, but it gets worse.

"You also don’t want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself," said Allen. "That’s not right either. But sure, you hope that something like this could be transformed into a benefit for people rather than just a sad or tragic situation."

Well you know what they say: "Alleged sexual predators of a feather flock together."

In case you forgot, Allen was accused of molesting by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was only 7-years-old. He later married his other adopted daughter, Soon-Yi.

Twitter ripped Allen to shreds.

Why yes I’m interested to know what Woody Allen and other noted child rapists think of rapists being held accountable for rape. — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) October 15, 2017

Powerful men keep saying "Witch Hunt" when the phrase they're looking for is "Thorough and Necessary Investigation." — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) October 15, 2017

It's. Not. A. Witch. Hunt. If. You're. Guilty. — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) October 15, 2017

On Sunday, Allen clarified his "sad for Harvey" statement to Variety:

When I said I felt sad for Harvey Weinstein I thought it was clear the meaning was because he is a sad, sick man. I was surprised it was treated differently. Lest there be any ambiguity, this statement clarifies my intention and feelings.

Well, takes one one to know one, you crusty old creep.

