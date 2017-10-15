In the days since the news of Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual abuse went public, celebrities have been sharing stories of their own. Many women, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, came forward with their own stories of inappropriate behavior by Harvey. Others — actually, mainly just Lindsay Lohan — stepped up to defend the former king of Hollywood.
On Sunday, Woody Allen weighed in on the controversy. With his own sexual abuse scandals to consider, it's perhaps to surprise that Allen would air on the side of defending Harvey Weinstein. “The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved,” he told the BBC. “Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that is life is so messed up. There’s no winners in that, it’s just very, very sad and tragic for those poor women that had to go through that.”
Allen could have let his comments at that, but he continued on to share his two cents about how sexual abuse should be handled. “You also don’t want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself,” said Allen. “That’s not right either. But sure, you hope that something like this could be transformed into a benefit for people rather than just a sad or tragic situation.”
Twitter, on the other hand, seems ready for a witch hunt.
When even Donald Trump Jr. disagrees with you, you know you've said something very, very wrong.