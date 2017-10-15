Advertising

In the days since the news of Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual abuse went public, celebrities have been sharing stories of their own. Many women, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, came forward with their own stories of inappropriate behavior by Harvey. Others — actually, mainly just Lindsay Lohan — stepped up to defend the former king of Hollywood.

On Sunday, Woody Allen weighed in on the controversy. With his own sexual abuse scandals to consider, it's perhaps to surprise that Allen would air on the side of defending Harvey Weinstein. “The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved,” he told the BBC. “Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that is life is so messed up. There’s no winners in that, it’s just very, very sad and tragic for those poor women that had to go through that.”

Allen could have let his comments at that, but he continued on to share his two cents about how sexual abuse should be handled. “You also don’t want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself,” said Allen. “That’s not right either. But sure, you hope that something like this could be transformed into a benefit for people rather than just a sad or tragic situation.”

Twitter, on the other hand, seems ready for a witch hunt.

It's. Not. A. Witch. Hunt. If. You're. Guilty. — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) October 15, 2017

Stop using “witch hunt” and “lynch mob” for rich white guys being held accountable as neither of those things happen to them — MAREcus 🤡 (@marcusjdl) October 15, 2017

Wish men would stop using "witch hunt" -which describes mass hysteria that led to the deaths of innocent women- to mean "ppl are mad at me" — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) October 15, 2017

Looking forward to the witch hunt, the time when all witches will hunt men who say "witch hunt" when they mean "I'm afraid of justice." — Meghan Drrns (@meghandrrns) October 15, 2017

“As a witch, I would hate to see this turn into a witch hunt.” — Gabe Delahaye (@gabedelahaye) October 15, 2017

Powerful men keep saying "Witch Hunt" when the phrase they're looking for is "Thorough and Necessary Investigation." — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) October 15, 2017

WOMEN: there’s a real problem with sexual power dynamics in the Hollywood system

REPORTER: hold on, let’s hear what Woody Allen has to say — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) October 15, 2017

Why yes I’m interested to know what Woody Allen and other noted child rapists think of rapists being held accountable for rape. — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) October 15, 2017

When even Donald Trump Jr. disagrees with you, you know you've said something very, very wrong.

It's not a "witch hunt" when it's actually happening and if you think it's not after the past two weeks I have to question your motives. https://t.co/PeG37bNpkB — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 15, 2017

