To the extent that the internet—a series of tubes—has a mind to lose, it is now gone after a random Twitter user named @Sage discovered an eerie doppelganger for True Detective actor Woody Harrelson.
It's just some dude's stomach.
Let's take a closer look. Here is the stomach:
And here is White Men Can't Jump actor Woody Harrelson:
Can you see the resemblance? Of course you can. In fact, just to clarify, the top image is actually of a stomach, not a Hollywood movie star. The bottom is of Frasier guest star Woody Harrelson, not a stomach.
As we mentioned, the internet could barely contain itself. The tweet went insanely viral, with 70,000 retweets and twice as many favorites in just a couple days.
These are the two best tributes to the historic tweet, so far:
This is probably a sign of the apocalypse, so just get giddy and keep looking for faces in stomach lines.