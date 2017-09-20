Advertising

To the extent that the internet—a series of tubes—has a mind to lose, it is now gone after a random Twitter user named @Sage discovered an eerie doppelganger for True Detective actor Woody Harrelson.

It's just some dude's stomach.

why this man's stomach look like woody harrelson lmaooooooo pic.twitter.com/p9BrL1bmT1 — sage (@sagemyster) September 18, 2017

Let's take a closer look. Here is the stomach:

And here is White Men Can't Jump actor Woody Harrelson:

Can you see the resemblance? Of course you can. In fact, just to clarify, the top image is actually of a stomach, not a Hollywood movie star. The bottom is of Frasier guest star Woody Harrelson, not a stomach.

As we mentioned, the internet could barely contain itself. The tweet went insanely viral, with 70,000 retweets and twice as many favorites in just a couple days.

These are the two best tributes to the historic tweet, so far:

When he sees this pic.twitter.com/3z2SGNOaNp — Mighty Worlock🇨🇲 (@KarlS1ephan) September 19, 2017

This is probably a sign of the apocalypse, so just get giddy and keep looking for faces in stomach lines.

