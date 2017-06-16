Advertising

You know what they say, where there are celebrities, there are celebrity outfits. And it's up to us mortals to decide which celebrity outfits are the worst ones.

Given that we here at Someecards spend our days hunched over our computers in oversized sweatshirts to combat the powerful force of our office's air conditioner, we are totally, 100% qualified to analyze other people's fashion choices. Right? Glad you agree! Here are five of the wackiest things celebrities wore this week.

1. Katy Perry

Getty

Katy Perry performed at her Witness World Wide YouTube Livestream concert in Los Angeles on Monday entirely covered in silver sequins. Not many people have the confidence to wear an outfit that makes them look like a disco ball, but Katy Perry does. We have to admire her moxie. (Do people still use the word, "moxie?")

2. Nicole Kidman

Getty

Nicole Kidman sported this dress at the premiere of Focus Features' new film, The Beguiled. Kidman has every right to wear whatever she likes, but we can't help but be perplexed by the sleeves. Are those tutus at the end? We guess we're just not fashion-savvy enough to understand wrist-tutus, but we're glad that Nicole Kidman is.

3. Karlie Kloss

Getty

Now, Karlie Kloss is a model, so she definitely knows a bit more about fashion than we do. But we have many questions about the outfit she wore to the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards. Is it a dress? Is it a shirt? Is it a curtain? The world may never know. But hey, if it's good enough for Karlie, it's probably too good for us.

4. Tracee Ellis Ross

Getty

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross sported this look at the Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards on Tuesday. We wouldn't pick out a coral short-sleeved sweater/purple skirt combo, but then again, we're not on television! What do we know?!

5. Gwyneth Paltrow

Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow wore this look to Apple Music's "Planet of the Apps" party on Monday. We don't know if shirts that appear to be embellished with gift-wrapping ribbons and pants with creases on the thighs are in or not. But hey, this is the woman who was selling gold-plated butt necklaces on her website. She knows about fashion, you guys.

So, there you have it! The worst-dressed celebrities this week. Now, if you'll excuse us, we're going to go put our Snuggies on.

