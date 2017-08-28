Advertising

The VMAs were last night, and the hottest celebrities you've probably never heard of hit the red carpet in what we guess are considered "fashionable" outfits that will make you retreat further into that old hoodie you've been wearing for the last 6 years. Their fashion choices make just about as much sense as their music.

And sure, I personally don't know much about fashion, but I know a ton about being a petty killjoy, so let's make fun of some celebrities, shall we? Here are the worst dressed celebrities from the 2017 VMAs, as determined by a person whose wardrobe is 90% graphic t-shirts:

Jared Leto's sparkly cape is super...ugly.

Return that to whatever dress-up drawer you stole it from, Jared. Getty Images

Lizzo's bride-inspired outfit will make you say "I Don't."

And the sneakers? This runaway bride better run from her stylist. Getty Images

Someone tell Lil Yachty that unless you are Jake from State Farm, khakis are a NO.

Especially really ill-fitting ones. Getty Images

Joe Jonas has finally completed his transformation from teenage heartthrob to creepy uncle.

That purple fuzzy material is very "Limited Too." Getty Images

Paris Jackson's granny panties are relatable, but not fashionable.

Her makeup is on point, though. Getty Images

Wait, did Hailey Baldwin steal Bella Hadid's MET Gala outfit?

This bad outfit is made even worth thanks to those hideous boots. Getty Images

I hate to say it, but Kesha's ruffly gown is doing her no favors.

Kesha deserved better. Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens should have cut off the bottom half of her gown.

Why do her knees need a window? Getty Images

I don't know who Rory Kramer is, but this entire look is so wrong.

He has that same pair of shoes at home. Get it? Getty Images

Noah Cyrus? More like "Uh, NO" Cyrus.

Mall kiosk sweatshirt on the top, dominatrix on the bottom. Getty Images

As a person who regularly wears pajamas as street clothes, I almost respect Sophie Beem's fashion risk.

Almost. But not quite. Getty Images

The top of Demi Lovato's outfit ain't so bad. The bottom though?

Stop. It's NOT hammer time. Getty Images

Farrah Abraham's look is almost as big a mess as she is.

Her legs look like leftovers. Getty Images

