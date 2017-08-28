The VMAs were last night, and the hottest celebrities you've probably never heard of hit the red carpet in what we guess are considered "fashionable" outfits that will make you retreat further into that old hoodie you've been wearing for the last 6 years. Their fashion choices make just about as much sense as their music.
And sure, I personally don't know much about fashion, but I know a ton about being a petty killjoy, so let's make fun of some celebrities, shall we? Here are the worst dressed celebrities from the 2017 VMAs, as determined by a person whose wardrobe is 90% graphic t-shirts: