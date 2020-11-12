The saying "never meet your heroes" exists for two reasons: 1) your heroes might disappoint you. And 2) you might annoy the sh*t out of your heroes. Of course, there are exceptions to this rule, and we hear stories of celebrities being delightful, down-to-earth, generous tippers and kind people who welcome interactions with their fans. But then, there are times when people meet or encounter a celebrity and it does not go well.On Reddit, someone asked people to share their "sh*ttiest encounters" with celebrities. These 22 people share stories of encounters with celebrities that ended in awkwardness, discomfort, or disappointment.To be safe, maybe we should all just stop trying to meet celebs and stick to fantasizing about them? 1.) From Felicity_Badporn: I got an unsolicited "f**k off" from Vince Vaughn. 2.) From texretvet: When I was in the Army (mid 90s), some guys in my unit were captured and then shortly release in Serbia. I was the military escort for one of the guys family when they came over to the hospital in Germany to visit them after they were released. It was a media zoo for a while. We were told to keep the media away from the families other than designated interview times. We were coming down a hallway, came through some double doors and were swamped by press. Shoving, pushing microphones in their faces, screaming questions. Connie Chung was right behind me, and trying to push past. I just backed up and held her in the corner till everyone was past. She was screaming at me like a banshee. "DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM?" I said, "Yeah, I know you Chung, now chill out." Diane Sawyer on the other hand was a real sweetheart. 3.) From imilla: My dad owns a restaurant that KISS came to over the summer. The servers were all freaking out. Gene Simmons asked my dad if he wanted a photo. My out-of-touch Chinese dad said "No, I only know Madonna." 4.) From Fathappy3: Rihanna came to Denmark, my dad was hired as her bodyguard. A few days later she leaves Denmark, my dad tells me and my sister that he had been her bodyguard. And he tells us "You could have met Rihanna, but I forgot about you" My dad can be an asshat 5.) From CJ_Jones: This didn't happen to me but to a friend of mine. About 10 years ago he encountered Hugh Laurie on the set of a film in London, and my friend only knew him from Stuart Little and he went over and said "Hey, you're the dad in Stuart Little" To which Hugh responded something along the lines of "Typically, out of everything I've done this is the thing that gets remembered, f**k off" 6.) From iloveyoucalifornia: When I was 14 I was backstage at Jay Leno a couple hours before they started shooting. The person I was with was like "oh, here comes Jay, I'll introduce you!" But when he came in to the room didn't see me and started talking to some people about the show. And he didn't see me, so he had his back to me and kind of backed me into the wall. So I was sort of trapped in a corner by Jay Leno's back and massive shoulders. Just as I was about to tap him on the (massive) shoulder, he ran off to go deal with some other stuff. So it's not like he was being a jerk, because he very clearly didn't know I was there, but as far as celebrity encounters go it was kind of annoying and shitty, and I've technically never met him. 7.) From the_reddit_minstrel: Met Russell Brand on a school trip - who began flirting with my drama teacher. Cringe inducing. 8.) From [deleted]: When I was working music retail, one time Billy Corgan came in and I asked him if he needed any help with anything. He just basically said "I know what I need don't try to sell me anything" and gave me a really icy look. I didn't take it too personally. From what I've heard, he's a really private guy that never REALLY adjusted well to being famous, especially when you look as recognizable as he does. I think it's especially hard since his records from the '90s which we look back on now as classics were so heavily criticized and mocked, and I'm sure that he fosters a bit of resentment due to that. Obviously, when you meet somebody you really admire, you hope that you will immediately become best friends and understand each other, but that is not always the case. 9.) From Northsidebill1: For three years running I did security backstage at Toby Keith concerts in Noblesville, IN. Toby Keith is an evil human being. He is such a bad person that I cant even hear his music without thinking about how much of a douche he is. He is nothing like he presents himself to his fans and he shits on them every chance he gets. 10.) From [deleted]: I worked at a coffee shop in the financial district in San Francisco about 10 years ago and John Cleese came in and ordered a latte with vanilla and carmel. We were slammed and I made it but after I set it on the counter I realized I forgot the carmel but he grabbed it and drank it then looked at me and we both knew I f**ked it up but we were so busy he just took it and left without saying anything. 11.) From starclyde4: When I was a young teenager I sat behind John Cusack on a plane. He was the first to get on, looked like he had had a rough day. He was fully reclined and wearing dark sunglasses. My mom asked him kindly to put his seat up before takeoff due to safety, but he was having none of it. He just sort of sat up, turned around, and glared at me and my mom for a few seconds before lying back down. When the plane began to take off, my mom asked him again, this time more sternly, so he completely ignored her. Sure enough, bumpy takeoff, I flew forward and he and I slammed heads. This time my mom shouted "Listen a**hole, I don't care who you are, just put your f**king seat up." This time he tried but the forward momentum was too strong, so he flew back and we bashed heads again. I got a headache, and the rest of the flight was quiet and awkward. 12.) From thecutiedisease: Not me, but my coworker. Recently went on a trip to Spain and ended up eating next to Gwyneth Paltrow and her kids. My coworker takes a video of his friends taking a shot, and Gwyneth thinks they are taking an unsolicited picture of her in the background. She says: "Ugh you know, I HATE when people take pictures of me without my permission." Then the check comes to her table, and she says: "Oh wow, I guess we have to pay this time." So yeah, Gwyneth is basically an a**hole, but I doubt anyone is surprised by this. 13.) From GKrollin: Kind of shitty but also really fitting/funny. I was surfing up in Nantucket when I was like 16 and there was a film festival going on. A big guy who has clearly never been on a surf board before is paddling my way on a big beginner board, basically barely managing to stay on. As he gets closer I realize it's John C Riley (the other guy in Will Ferrell movies). I paddle over to him to say hey and he says to me, deadpan, "Hey man, I'm just trying to hang out here with my surf gang. We call ourselves the Dark Bastards," and paddles away. 14.) From Darth-Trump: Went to see a movie at Grauman's Chinese Theater about ten years ago and before the film took a leak in the men's room. While standing at the urinal some short guy smelling of alcohol walks up to the urinal next to mine and proceeds to piss on my shoe. I smack the guy on the shoulder and say something like...hey...and he says...oh shit, sorry... and corrects his stream...i immediately notice it's Corey Feldman. Yep. Corey Feldman pissed on my shoe at the movies. 15.) From Lex98k: Not completely shitty experience but I met Emma Watson in London a few years back. She signed an autograph and was very nice. The shitty part is due to my excessive sweating and babbling 16.) From TheOwlAndTheFinch: I actually made things worse for him, which makes me feel bad to this day. After a crazy series of events, I ended up on the other side of the country in New York, sleeping on the street for a chance at Hamilton tickets. Anyway, I was by one of the exits, looking at my phone, when Lin Manuel-Miranda walks out, looking super tired. I didn't want to bother him, but I also didn't want to just not acknowledge my writing idol, so I did a little wave and said "thanks for everything!" With this big smile. I think he was relieved that I didn't freak out, so he slowed down and waved back. This was apparently a mistake, because me speaking caught someone's attention and they all started screaming and rushing him. He had to sprint for his car while this over-aggressive lady knocked on the window begging him to sign something. If you ever read this, Lin, I'm sorry I got you mobbed. 17.) From MACHO-MANRandySavage: Not me but my boss, She went to a Justin Beiber show. After the show she saw him in the restaurant she went to. (It was just her, him and an old couple there) As he was walking in she obviously went up to him and very politely said to him: "I'm one of your biggest fans, I was just at your concert and was wondering if I could get a photo with you?" His response was a very aggressive "If you were really one of my biggest fans you would know I like my privacy, so F**k off!" How nice. 18.) From Miamor_st: I was at Coachella when I was in junior high and I spotted Danny Devito. He was surprisingly tinier than I imagined and extremely drunk. He had an entourage following him around but some guy managed to catch his attention. I can't remember what the guy said but then Mr Devito walked over to him with a huge smile on his face and reached his hand out as if to give him a handshake then pulled back last second and laughed in his face (well, figuratively... because... you know... anyways). The fan looked so broken and embarrassed... I hated Danny Devito ever since. 19.) From Single_With_Cats: Used to groom dogs in Malibu, CA. Shannon Dougherty was very much a b*tch. We would groom her five dogs, never tipped. Always wore sweat pants and thongs. When she would bend over, her thongs would always show. 20.) From [deleted]: Years ago I worked at a nightclub. Kanye was performing later that night so he had come in for a sound check earlier in the day. I smoked back then, so I was standing outside by the back door when his car pulled up. I happened to be on my cell phone at the time. His security approached and told me to move out of the way of the doorway. So I simply looked up, moved a step to the right for them to pass, and kept on with my conversation. Well. Kanye apparently didn't like my indifference to him. He said, not to me, but loud enough for me to hear, "White b*tch acting like she don't know who I am". I replied, "White b*tch knows exactly who you are, she just doesn't give a shit." I got fired. I was okay with it 21.) From [deleted]: Walking down E 42nd St in Manhattan towards Times Square with my parents, and as I'm walking past Bryant Park, some mother f**ker blows cigarette smoke directly in my face. I figure "whatever, it's NYC, it happens. A**hole" and continue on. My mom goes "did you see who that was?" and I turn around and lo and behold, Kevin Kline blew cigarette smoke right in my face. 22.) From Youdirtydirtywhore: I once asked Vanilla Ice for his ID to rent a movie. I worked at Blockbuster in Florida. He was cool about it