Early Tuesday morning, singer Wyclef Jean was detained by police as he drove home from a late night studio session in Los Angeles. According to USA Today, it was because he matched the description of someone who'd committed a robbery in the area.
Wyclef Jean tweeted "LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs?"
It turns out it wasn't actually the LAPD that pulled Wyclef Jean over, it was the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, USA Today reports.
USA Today spoke to Sgt. D. Walker, who stated that Jean and his car both matched the description of an armed robbery suspect in the area. Sgt. Walker said that Jean was detained for about 10 minutes, while sheriff's deputies talked to the victim of the robbery. He wasn't arrested, and he was let go once it was established that he wasn't the man they were looking for.
Wyclef Jean has spoken out about the incident on social media, using both Twitter and Instagram. In a video posted to Instagram, which was taken of him in handcuffs by someone else, Wyclef Jean can be heard telling the officers that he planned to sue the LAPD, saying, "You took off my hat, you put cuffs on me."
Wyclef Jean related the story via a series of tweets.
In speaking to USA Today, Wyclef Jean's manager said that the police officers did apologize for the incident, albeit after putting him in handcuffs.