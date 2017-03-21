Advertising

Early Tuesday morning, singer Wyclef Jean was detained by police as he drove home from a late night studio session in Los Angeles. According to USA Today, it was because he matched the description of someone who'd committed a robbery in the area.

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

Wyclef Jean tweeted "LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs?"

Advertising

It turns out it wasn't actually the LAPD that pulled Wyclef Jean over, it was the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, USA Today reports.

This morning @wyclef erroneously tweeted that he had been detained by the #LAPD. We can confirm that we WERE NOT involved in that incident — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 21, 2017

USA Today spoke to Sgt. D. Walker, who stated that Jean and his car both matched the description of an armed robbery suspect in the area. Sgt. Walker said that Jean was detained for about 10 minutes, while sheriff's deputies talked to the victim of the robbery. He wasn't arrested, and he was let go once it was established that he wasn't the man they were looking for.

Advertising

This morning @wyclef erroneously tweeted that he had been detained by the #LAPD. We can confirm that we WERE NOT involved in that incident — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 21, 2017

Wyclef Jean has spoken out about the incident on social media, using both Twitter and Instagram. In a video posted to Instagram, which was taken of him in handcuffs by someone else, Wyclef Jean can be heard telling the officers that he planned to sue the LAPD, saying, "You took off my hat, you put cuffs on me."

Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!????? This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs for mistaken identity !!!!!!! A post shared by Wyclef Jean (@wyclefjean) on Mar 21, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

Advertising

Wyclef Jean related the story via a series of tweets.

I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

Nor was I told why I was being cuffed. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

As some one who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by this behavior of the LAPD. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

Advertising

In speaking to USA Today, Wyclef Jean's manager said that the police officers did apologize for the incident, albeit after putting him in handcuffs.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.