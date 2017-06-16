Advertising

According to her Snapchat, Ariel Winter has added three new pieces to her growing tattoo collection on Thursday. You know things are about to go down when someone tweets this:

Tattoo ideas? — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) June 14, 2017

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress already has more ink than your average biker, but her tattoos aren't quite as badass. Case in point? Girl got cheese tattooed on her finger. CHEESE, you guys.

Arien Winter/Snapchat

Aw, peanut butter and cheese! What a confusing combination.

Winter's Snapchat shows her, a friend, and boyfriend Levi Meaden all going under the tattoo gun. It is unclear whether Meadan or the friend ended up with the cheese or this adorable half-heart.

Ariel Winter/Snapchat

Winter also walked away with a tattoo of a snake skeleton on her wrist courtesy of celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo, who has tattooed everyone from Cara Delevinge to Drake.

Ariel Winter/Snapchat

Winter showed off her new ink (and her boobs) in this Instagram picture.

New ink @_dr_woo_ 🎉 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Prior to yesterday, Winter already had a spade on her wrist, tiger on her back, roman numeral inside her elbow, a Greek quote on her hip, and her nieces and nephews’ initials on her ribcage.

Back in 2016, Winter told Entertainment Tonight, "I love getting tattoos. I think it's a super fun way of expressing yourself!"

We have a feeling that these three tattoos won't be Winter's last.

