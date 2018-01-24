Young Bradley Cooper once overshared in his local paper about having sex with a friend.

Before he was a woke actor, Bradley Cooper was a young aspiring journalist who interned at his local paper, The Philadelphia Daily News. Isn't that just precious?! Nay—there's more!

According to a clip shared on Twitter today by Philadelphia Daily News writer Tommy Rowan, Cooper used some of his internship time to publish TMI articles about his own personal life (BEEN THERE, buddy!).

Intern Bradley Cooper, age 18, wrote in his first @PhillyDailyNews story: "Can best friends who are of the opposite sex hook up with each other without destroying their friendship? In my case, yes . . . so far." Bold. pic.twitter.com/DDyKIFtNqM — tommy rowan (@tommyrowan) January 23, 2018

In a May 1993 piece titled, "When best friends cross the line," 18-year-old Bradly talks about deciding to hookup with his long time best friend, Deborah Landes, their senior year of college. "Can best friends who are of the opposite sex hook up with each other without destroying their friendship? In my case, yes . . . so far," he writes. Oh, little Brad. You have so much to learn.

In the op-ed, he waxed poetically about love and lust, something 18-year-old boys are experts on. "There has always been an underlying attraction between the two of us," he wrote about his friend. "However, it was never confronted until this year. Before, we could never fathom the idea of being more than just friends, especially because she was involved in a relationship with a friend of mine. After they broke up, things began to change."

You can read the full article here: