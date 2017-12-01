Video of 11-year-old Meghan Markle on Nickelodeon proves she was born for fame.

As the world falls more and more in love with Meghan Markle, Inside Edition gave the public what they wanted: more Meghan Markle! They produced a segment on an 11-year-old Meghan Markle taking on sexism and getting results. The piece features footage from Markle's first TV appearance, on a Nickelodeon show called Nick News, way before she'd become famous as a model and actor.

When Markle and her classmates were given an assignment reviewing commercials, Markle lamented that all the ads talked about "Mom does this and mom does that." One commercial in particular, for Ivory dish soap, caught her attention because they used the word "women," implying that the only people in the world who are (or should be) washing dishes are women.

Young Meghan Markle called bullshit on the ad (not in those words), and wrote to Ivory (or possibly Procter & Gamble), telling them she thought using just the word "women" was sexist and unfair. And as if that's not impressive enough, the company actually listened. They changed the commercial in question to say "people" instead of "women." Victory!

Her advice to kids across America in 1993: "If you see something that you don't like or offends you, on television or any other place, write letters and send them to the right people, and you can really make a difference, not just for yourself but for a lot of other people."