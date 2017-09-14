Advertising

A great episode of Scrubs would be where J.D. becomes a famous, checks his fan mail, and discovers he's the unwitting face of erectile dysfunction treatment across the world.

I am the face of Russian boner problems. #blessed https://t.co/nbMZKto2cd — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 13, 2017

Naturally, this would be an episode of one of the later seasons, because it's pretty lazy writing. That exact scenario seems to have just played out for Zach Braff recently, and he took to Twitter to face palm:

A couple amused translators helped out in the comments section, according to Pedestrian. Here's roughly what's going on:

Lol, in Russia, Zach Braff "reinstates masculine strength," which im pretty sure is a euphemism for curing impotence. https://t.co/0kkQ8nwLt0 — Diana (@BrukDiana) September 13, 2017

We love you here, in Russia. Even if your penis doesn't work anymore (the add is for curing male distinction). — Lenachka (@ellekene) September 13, 2017

The comments quickly filled up with other versions of ads from abroad, which seem to make a habit of appropriating American stars to sell everything from medicine to... whatever this is:

Yes, we do love Scrubs here pic.twitter.com/7iTj96L0Pf — ND (@DeruNat) September 13, 2017

could be worse pic.twitter.com/dcyYKBXkgp — Mary Cherry (@EenyMeeeny) September 13, 2017

It's Ukraine) and I had this on my house few months ago pic.twitter.com/lqoKjAJbqL — GΔNICHKΔ (@gania_ianivna) September 11, 2017

As the story went viral on Reddit, someone made a great point: "Surely Dr. Cox would have been the better spokesman?"

Braff had shared another strange ad of himself days earlier, this one for computer repair:

Apparently in Russia I do computer repair. pic.twitter.com/aA70rKRl8Q — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 11, 2017

Braff has a pretty entertaining Twitter, so treat yourself to his page—he stays pretty up to date.

Me showing up to the Ted Cruz likes porn party. pic.twitter.com/Qv1X2dDOGW — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 12, 2017

