A great episode of Scrubs would be where J.D. becomes a famous, checks his fan mail, and discovers he's the unwitting face of erectile dysfunction treatment across the world.
Naturally, this would be an episode of one of the later seasons, because it's pretty lazy writing. That exact scenario seems to have just played out for Zach Braff recently, and he took to Twitter to face palm:
A couple amused translators helped out in the comments section, according to Pedestrian. Here's roughly what's going on:
The comments quickly filled up with other versions of ads from abroad, which seem to make a habit of appropriating American stars to sell everything from medicine to... whatever this is:
As the story went viral on Reddit, someone made a great point: "Surely Dr. Cox would have been the better spokesman?"
Braff had shared another strange ad of himself days earlier, this one for computer repair:
Braff has a pretty entertaining Twitter, so treat yourself to his page—he stays pretty up to date.