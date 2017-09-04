Advertising

Oh no? Oh, yes. Yesterday, Zayn Malik's mom Trisha Malik shook the internet to its very core when she posted a selfie yesterday of herself and her son, and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid. But it was specifically the top of her famous son's head that shocked and appalled his legions of fans: because it would appear the former One Direction singer has gone completely, and totally, bald.

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Malik's fans are freaking out in every possible language:

Many are questioning if the new hair style is real. While others simply ask "why?"

People are mocking Malik's bold new look over on Twitter as well:

Just had to add @zaynmalik 's freshly shaven head to the list of things that are brighter then my future #ZAYN pic.twitter.com/W8RPPxOQmX — Jack Wood 🐝 (@jackandwood) September 4, 2017

Zayn started a new trend pic.twitter.com/Q67D7bKzrw — Clem (@louewts) September 4, 2017

People are legit freaking out.

Zayn,,,,,is bald . Bald . Bald,,is a adjective,,,for zayn ,,, bc ,,,, he is ,,bald. pic.twitter.com/TPeigYxBg2 — madison (@wtfckstyles) September 3, 2017

Zayn and liam are always doing the same things... I just hope liam doesn't get bald or i'll kill myself — nash (@cubanspayne) September 3, 2017

get that picture of bald Zayn off my tl bro pic.twitter.com/Zpet2jbSIH — the month™ (@harmonrise) September 3, 2017

Several people compared him to Megamind:

Zayn went bald and now he's out here looking like Megamind I can't pic.twitter.com/pHa0DFKTMZ — guy in the chair. (@monsibarra) September 4, 2017

While another thinks he resembles Charlie Brown:

This clip from Zayn Malik's new video is pretty cool pic.twitter.com/UYKNY2k3Rv — Grundy (@GrundyOxford) September 4, 2017

Others are just too sad to function:

RIP ZAYN LONG HAIR pic.twitter.com/h4MT75O23O — Zayn Squad Brasil (@ZaynSquadBrasil) September 3, 2017

This analogy made me LOL:

It's y'alls fault for hyping up the concept of bald Zayn. Now he's out there looking like a light bulb. — Ash (@Friedknuckles) September 3, 2017

While one, lone soldier, expressed his loyalty to Zayn, through the Great Hair Massacre of 2017.

Zayn looks beautiful no matter his choice of hairstyle, or the lack of it. I just want him to release music, and for him to be happy 💛 — Linn 💚💙+❤💛+Niall (@linnjo88) September 3, 2017

Find someone who loves you the way Linn loves Zayn, who will continue to love you even when your barber accidentally made you look like Dr. Evil.

