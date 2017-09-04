Advertising

Oh no? Oh, yes. Yesterday, Zayn Malik's mom Trisha Malik shook the internet to its very core when she posted a selfie yesterday of herself and her son, and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid. But it was specifically the top of her famous son's head that shocked and appalled his legions of fans: because it would appear the former One Direction singer has gone completely, and totally, bald.

Malik's fans are freaking out in every possible language:

Many are questioning if the new hair style is real. While others simply ask "why?"

People are mocking Malik's bold new look over on Twitter as well:

People are legit freaking out.

Several people compared him to Megamind:

While another thinks he resembles Charlie Brown:

Others are just too sad to function:

This analogy made me LOL:

While one, lone soldier, expressed his loyalty to Zayn, through the Great Hair Massacre of 2017.

Find someone who loves you the way Linn loves Zayn, who will continue to love you even when your barber accidentally made you look like Dr. Evil.

