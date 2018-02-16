Zendaya responds to the internet accusing her of side-eyeing Blake Lively.

The only thing that gets the internet more exciting than Fifty Shades is throwing shade, which is the art of elevating passive aggression to new, glamorous heights.
Because of society's insatiable appetite for drama that has nothing to do with Trump, we sometimes see shade where there is none. This week's victim of Shade Projection™: Disney Channel-turned-Spidey star Zendaya.
Side-eye-gate went down when Zendaya arrived at New York Fashion Week, looking like a flawless Carmen Sandiego.
Being a huge star, she was seated next to Blake Lively (who was seated next to Emily Blunt), and people thought they spotted Zendaya giving them major side-eye.
With every suspected side-eye comes the chorus of "YAS QUEENS!"
But Zendaya set the record straight: THE SHADE IS FAKE NEWS.
There even is footage of the moment from a different angle so you KNOW she's not lying.
It must be exhausting always having your eye movements analyzed.
While a Blake Lively-Zendaya feud (and a subsequent season of FX's Feud) would be delicious, today is sadly not the day.