Zendaya responds to the internet accusing her of side-eyeing Blake Lively.

The only thing that gets the internet more exciting than Fifty Shades is throwing shade, which is the art of elevating passive aggression to new, glamorous heights.

Because of society's insatiable appetite for drama that has nothing to do with Trump, we sometimes see shade where there is none. This week's victim of Shade Projection™: Disney Channel-turned-Spidey star Zendaya.

Side-eye-gate went down when Zendaya arrived at New York Fashion Week, looking like a flawless Carmen Sandiego.

When you got the gym at 4, but gotta investigate some shit at 5. pic.twitter.com/bFWi6myKI4 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) February 15, 2018

Thought I'd just stop by NYFW, hope you didn't mind. pic.twitter.com/VuOMj1annh — Zendaya (@Zendaya) February 14, 2018

Being a huge star, she was seated next to Blake Lively (who was seated next to Emily Blunt), and people thought they spotted Zendaya giving them major side-eye.

With every suspected side-eye comes the chorus of "YAS QUEENS!"