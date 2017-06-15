Is Zendaya dating her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star, Tom Holland? Relationship rumors started flying after the two had a playful exchange when she posted a pic of herself on Instagram.
She captioned the pic "Stealing hearts since 96.'"
Tom followed it up by posting his own red carpet photo, captioning it: "Stealing hearts since never @zendaya."
Z responded, "I hate you."
Zendaya and Tom took the feud to Twitter, with the actress claiming: "I really can't stand him @TomHolland1996," with Tom responding, "Apart from when you want a part in Spiderman 2."
Z roasted him, tweeting: "Watch yourself, I still have more followers than you right now...tread lightly my friend...tread lightly.”
Based on the exchange, someone got the idea that the co-stars might be more than just friends, writing: "Zendaya and Tom Holland, someone is cooking some sweet romance on Twitter today."
Zendaya shut down any dating rumors before they could take off, tweeting: “Right, cause nothing says 'sweet romance' like dragging each other for filth on twitter.”
