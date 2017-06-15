Advertising

Is Zendaya dating her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star, Tom Holland? Relationship rumors started flying after the two had a playful exchange when she posted a pic of herself on Instagram.

She captioned the pic "Stealing hearts since 96.'"

Stealing hearts since 96' A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jun 14, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

Tom followed it up by posting his own red carpet photo, captioning it: "Stealing hearts since never @zendaya."

Stealing hearts since never 😂 @zendaya A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Jun 14, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Z responded, "I hate you."

Zendaya and Tom took the feud to Twitter, with the actress claiming: "I really can't stand him @TomHolland1996," with Tom responding, "Apart from when you want a part in Spiderman 2."

Z roasted him, tweeting: "Watch yourself, I still have more followers than you right now...tread lightly my friend...tread lightly.”

Watch yourself, I still have more followers than you right now...tread lightly my freind...tread lightly😂😂😂 https://t.co/HdYZ3zvxUR — Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 14, 2017

Based on the exchange, someone got the idea that the co-stars might be more than just friends, writing: "Zendaya and Tom Holland, someone is cooking some sweet romance on Twitter today."

Zendaya shut down any dating rumors before they could take off, tweeting: “Right, cause nothing says 'sweet romance' like dragging each other for filth on twitter.”

Right, cause nothing says "sweet romance" like dragging each other for filth on twitter.😂😂😂 https://t.co/bCfgxN8k4t — Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 14, 2017

