Zendaya always knows how to handle herself on social media. She may have just outdone herself with a comeback this time, however.

To be genuinely happy...🤗 A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jun 25, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

One Twitter user wrote: “Zendaya kinda conceited.”

Zendaya’s response? “Lil bit.” Perfection, right?

No need for justification, sometimes you're just feeling confident and good about yourself - not conceited, at all. Z followed it up by explaining: "Don't let people make you feel like it's wrong to be in love with yourself, or think you're the shit...that's how it's supposed to be."

Preach.

Don't let people make you feel like it's wrong to be in love with yourself, or think you're the shit...that's how it's supposed to be. — Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 25, 2017

Her fans were quick to back her up, including a couple of famous pals, like Yara Shahidi, who tweeted: “I love you sis!!!!!” and Chrissy Teigen, who wrote: “YES baby.”

I love you sis!!!!! — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) June 25, 2017

Earlier today, Zendaya shared the trailer for her upcoming film, The Greatest Showman. Check out Z and Zac Efron!

The full debut trailer is online now! Check link in bio or my twitter🎩✨ #GreatestShowman A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jun 28, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

