Zendaya always knows how to handle herself on social media. She may have just outdone herself with a comeback this time, however.

One Twitter user wrote: “Zendaya kinda conceited.”

Zendaya’s response? “Lil bit.” Perfection, right?

No need for justification, sometimes you're just feeling confident and good about yourself - not conceited, at all. Z followed it up by explaining: "Don't let people make you feel like it's wrong to be in love with yourself, or think you're the shit...that's how it's supposed to be."

Preach.

Her fans were quick to back her up, including a couple of famous pals, like Yara Shahidi, who tweeted: “I love you sis!!!!!” and Chrissy Teigen, who wrote: “YES baby.”

Earlier today, Zendaya shared the trailer for her upcoming film, The Greatest Showman. Check out Z and Zac Efron!

