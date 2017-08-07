Advertising

In a few short months, Zoe Kravitz has upped her only true hair competition — herself — over and over again.

She went from long hair to a pixie cut, from natural hair to platinum.

She went from this...

So honored to be named @yslbeauty global 🌎ambassador !!! ❤️ thank you to my @yslbeauty family for allowing me to continue this journey with you. Let's do our best to inspire people to feel beautiful , inside and out ! A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Aug 2, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

to, as of today, this.

Aaaaaaaaaaaand my coats caught in the door... siiiiiiiickkkkkkkkmkkkkkkk...... 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽awesome moment captured by @karlglusman A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

We only have the one picture of Kravitz's new, warm brunette hair color, but that's more than enough for her fans. "You look so much like your mom @zoeisabellakravitz beautiful !!" wrote one user on Twitter. "Back to basics. Still nice," wrote another. Sophie Yolanda got straight to business: "THIS IS SUCH A LOOK HOT DAMN."

Leave it to cool girl Kravitz to skip the official "look at my new haircut" Instagram thirst trap and instead post a casual picture of herself without alluding to the fact that, as she well knows, everyone is going to freak out about her new look. Her caption: "Aaaaaaaaaaaand my coats caught in the door... siiiiiiiickkkkkkkkmkkkkkkk...... " Celebs, they get caught on things, just like us.

With her upcoming role in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2, Kravitz may be going back to her roots. It looks like her buzz cut is starting to grow out and enter pixie territory. One thing's for sure: She's going to make a very trendy wizard.

